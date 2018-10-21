Albon leaves Formula E to join Toro Rosso

10/10/2018 New favourite emerges for Toro Rosso seat Oct.10 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted that Pascal Wehrlein is on the list of contenders to be Daniil Kvyat's teammate at Toro Rosso next year. Pierre Gasly is moving on to Red Bull […]
17/10/2018 F1 still ‘unrealistic’ for now – Schumacher Oct.17 (GMM) A clear favourite has emerged to be Daniil Kvyat's teammate at Toro Rosso next year. Earlier, the top favourite was Dan Ticktum, but following controversial comments about […]
25/10/2016 Sainz has ‘long future in F1’ – pundit Oct.25 (GMM) Max Verstappen may have won the popular vote, but a spotlight is also being shon on another bright performance in Austin last weekend. The young Dutchman won the official […]
01/10/2017 Marko to visit Honda HQ after Malaysia Oct.1 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko will head to Honda's Japanese headquarters after the Malaysian grand prix. The Red Bull chief was part of the negotiations that sees axed McLaren partner […]
14/08/2015 Father says Kvyat’s Red Bull seat not in doubt Aug.14 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's father has played down rumours the young Russian's future at Red Bull is not safe. Kvyat, 21, struggled earlier in 2015 after graduating from Toro Rosso, but […]
30/06/2016 Perez ‘on the gas’ for Ferrari seat – Marko Jun.30 (GMM) Red Bull has put the lid on its F1 driver lineup for 2017, only leaving the future of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat slightly ajar. It follows the latest rumours about Daniel […]
12/10/2015 Prost doubts Red Bull, Renault can repair ‘damage’ Oct.12 (GMM) Alain Prost is not sure the damaged relationship between Renault and Red Bull can be repaired. Red Bull, and its sister team Toro Rosso, risk being left without a power unit […]
21/06/2017 McLaren eyeing Sainz as 2018 ‘plan B’ – report Jun.21 (GMM) McLaren is lining up Carlos Sainz as a 'plan B' in the event Fernando Alonso quits the team after 2017. That is the claim of Josep Viaplana, the F1 correspondent for the […]
15/06/2016 Red Bull keeping same drivers in 2017 and 2018 Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull is confirming that it will field an unchanged driver lineup in 2017. There had been increasing speculation that Daniel Ricciardo could be eyeing a move to Ferrari, […]