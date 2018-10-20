Alonso slams wet tyre rules

Oct.20 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has hit out at F1’s wet tyre rules.

So often in modern formula one, drivers are reluctant to practice in wet conditions as in Austin because they do not have enough wet tyres for the weekend.

“It would be as easy as bringing 20 or 40 more sets of tyres to every race,” Alonso said in Austin.

“But it’s a decision for FOM or formula one itself. If the top managers want to please the public and the spectators they could do it, but if they don’t want to then we will play with boats,” he added.

The ‘boats’ comment is a reference to how drivers and engineers often try to fill their time and entertain the crowd by floating paper boats down the streams in the pitlane.

“It’s a bit boring for us drivers and I guess even more for the public, but it’s just a normal Friday when it rains,” Alonso said.



