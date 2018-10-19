Arrivabene to get new Ferrari contract

07/09/2018 Criticism of Vettel ‘not fair’ – Wolff Sep.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff has defended Sebastian Vettel amid widespread criticism of his driving in 2018. Most now agree that Ferrari has the fastest car at the moment, but it is Mercedes' […]
10/03/2016 Rosberg aims to carry form into 2016 Mar.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he is determined to make 2016 "my year", after two consecutive championship defeats to his teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver said the lowest […]
21/10/2016 Hamilton behaving better before Austin GP Oct.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton said ahead of the US grand prix that he will "try to take it like a man" if he is beaten to the 2016 world championship. Now 33 points behind Nico Rosberg […]
09/10/2017 Japanese supplier blamed for Vettel failure Oct.9 (GMM) Fingers of blame are pointing at a team supplier, after Ferrari's 2017 title campaign turned into a Japanese nightmare. NGK, the supplier of spark plugs to the Italian team, […]
11/07/2017 Ferrari ‘ready’ to extend Vettel deal Jul.11 (GMM) Ferrari is ready to sign a new contract with Sebastian Vettel. The 2017 championship leader's first three-year deal contract with the Maranello team runs out this […]
02/11/2017 Vettel ‘not afraid of Hamilton’ Nov.2 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is already setting his sights on stopping Lewis Hamilton from winning yet another title in 2018. In Mexico, Mercedes' Hamilton matched Vettel's career tally […]
30/08/2018 Hamilton to skip Thursday at Monza Aug.30 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton will skip Thursday's media activities at Monza, Sky Italia reports. The local broadcaster said the world championship leader will only be at the circuit ahead […]
11/10/2015 Hamilton on brink of third drivers’ title Oct.11 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is now on the brink of wrapping up the 2015 world championships with four races still to run. And a late stewards' call after the Russian grand prix that […]
25/10/2017 Hard to win team title with Raikkonen – Briatore Oct.25 (GMM) Flavio Briatore has questioned Ferrari's decision to stick with Kimi Raikkonen for 2018. In Austin, Mercedes wrapped up the 2017 constructors' world championship with a full […]
24/06/2017 Hamilton can stay in F1 ‘until 40’ – Trulli Jun.24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has continued to back away from earlier claims he might quit F1 at the end of the year. The offending quote caused an international stir, but former F1 driver […]