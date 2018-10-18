Bottas hopes for better tyres in 2019

27/01/2016 Pirelli plays down Raikkonen criticism Jan.27 (GMM) Pirelli has played down reports that Kimi Raikkonen is unhappy with F1's new generation of wet weather tyres. The Finnish driver was at the wheel of last year's Ferrari when […]
06/11/2017 Pirelli to introduce sixth tyre in 2018 Nov.6 (GMM) Pirelli is planning to introduce a sixth tyre compound for 2018. Auto Motor und Sport said the new, extra compound - a sort of 'ultra ultra-soft' tyre - will be at the […]
28/01/2016 Ecclestone backs call for ‘maximum attack’ tyres Jan.28 (GMM) F1 could be set to take a sharp turn away from the era of Pirelli's heavily degrading tyres. A few days ago, GPDA director Alex Wurz revealed that formula one drivers are […]
28/01/2016 Pirelli to help fans with live tyre information Jan.28 (GMM) Pirelli is looking to tackle the complexity of the new tyre rules for 2016 by divulging more live information to the public during races. With the sport looking to spice up […]
06/07/2016 Pirelli, Ferrari set date for 2017 tyre test Jul.6 (GMM) The first date for Pirelli's track testing for its bigger and wider 2017 tyres has reportedly been set. Speed Week reports that the first of 24 days in total with […]
28/04/2016 Grosjean not worried about Pirelli test advantage Apr.28 (GMM) Romain Grosjean on Thursday said it is important that Pirelli will be able to develop better tyres for 2017. The Frenchman was asked if it is a disadvantage that only top […]
03/03/2017 Barcelona test ‘win’ not important – Bottas Mar.3 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has played down the significance of ending the week as the 'champion' of Barcelona testing. The Mercedes newcomer clocked the fastest lap over the four days […]
02/09/2018 Not just Pirelli on list for 2020 – Todt Sep.2 (GMM) Jean Todt has confirmed that more than one manufacturer has applied to be F1's official tyre supplier in 2020. Some have speculated that Pirelli is the only real candidate, […]
22/12/2015 Short winter break ‘ridiculous’ – Raikkonen Dec.22 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has criticised F1's ever-shortening winter break. With the 2015 championship concluding with a post-race test, a record 21 races on the 2016 schedule and […]
14/11/2015 Pirelli signs van der Garde for test role Nov.14 (GMM) Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde has signed with Pirelli as a test driver. The 30-year-old raced for Caterham in 2013, but is arguably now best remembered for taking […]