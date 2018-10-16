F1 and Formula E could ‘merge’ – Rosberg

Oct.16 (GMM) Nico Rosberg, an investor in the all-electric series, thinks Formula E could one day merge with formula one.

The 2016 world champion reckons it may be easier for motor racing’s top open wheeler category to simple absorb Formula E rather than establish its own ‘green’ credentials.

Asked by the Washington Post if he thinks Formula E will one day eclipse F1, Rosberg said: “Maybe we will never even get to that point and we will just see a merger before that.

“The step for formula one to go electric will be a big and difficult one,” the German added.

McLaren refugee Stoffel Vandoorne is keeping his career alive with a move to Formula E next year.

And Rosberg thinks the time will eventually come when F1’s combustion engines are completely dead.

“The advantage is that formula one and Formula E have the same owner,” he said, referring to the Liberty companies headed by John Malone.



