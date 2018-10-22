F1 chequered flag rules changed for 2019

Oct.22 (GMM) F1 has changed a long-standing rule about the iconic chequered flag.

In Montreal this year, the end of the Canadian grand prix was thrown into chaos when model Winnie Harlow accidentally waved the flag too early.

As the rules stand, whenever the physical chequered flag is waved, the race is over whether the official number of laps have been completed or not.

In response, the FIA has now replaced the chequered flag with a chequered flag light signal. The flag will still be waved, but it will only be symbolic.

Charlie Whiting played down the development.

“The black and white chequered light signal has been around for three years, and the flag will still be there,” the F1 race director told Bild newspaper.

“But now the light will mark the official end of the race. It’s partly a reaction to the incident in Montreal,” he confirmed.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

