F1 struggling to explain Ferrari decline

Oct.8 (GMM) The F1 paddock is scratching its head about the strange and sudden decline of Ferrari’s 2018 championship assault.

Some think Sebastian Vettel’s struggle is because the FIA installed a second sensor in his car’s controversial battery layout.

Asked if he could explain what the sensor is for, F1 race director Charlie Whiting answered: “No.

“If I did that, I would have to describe Ferrari’s car and then the rest of the teams will understand some more things about it.

“I can’t let that happen.”

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, now commandingly leading the championship after Suzuka, isn’t sure why Ferrari has dropped off.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said.

“Until the mid part of the season they were very strong and then we got to Monza where they were still quite strong, but then Singapore was where it really started to tail off.

“I don’t really have an answer for that,” added Hamilton. “You should ask Sebastian.”

An editorial in Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper, links Ferrari’s performance drop with the death in July of Sergio Marchionne.

Correspondent Daniele Sparisci said the former president was the “custodian of internal balance”, and in the absence of that, Ferrari has split into two warring factions.

On one side, reportedly, is team boss Maurizio Arrivabene, and on the other is Mattia Binotto, who is regarded as second in line for the throne.

“It is said that relations between them is at a historic low,” said Sparisci.

Related News

  • 27/08/2018 Hamilton wonders about ‘trick’ Ferrari Aug.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton ended Sunday's Belgian grand prix wondering if Ferrari had used technical "tricks" for victory. The Mercedes driver started from pole, but was easily passed […]
  • 29/04/2016 FIA confirms ‘Aeroscreen’ under consideration Apr.29 (GMM) The FIA has now confirmed that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept is in the running to be introduced in formula one. Daniel Ricciardo tested the windshield-style driver cockpit […]
  • 25/06/2018 Vettel penalty too lenient – Lauda Jun.25 (GMM) Niki Lauda thinks the FIA let Sebastian Vettel escape with a lenient penalty after a first lap crash at Paul Ricard. Vettel and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas collided at […]
  • 10/10/2017 Marchionne still believes in Vettel title Oct.10 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne insists Ferrari's 2017 title charge is not over. That is despite the fact the partisan Italian press thinks Sebastian Vettel's campaign went up in smoke in […]
  • 10/06/2017 No Ferrari switch for 2018 – Ricciardo Jun.10 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has scotched any lingering speculation about the chances of a Ferrari switch for 2018. Amid persistent paddock rumours, Red Bull chiefs have said both the […]
  • 04/09/2017 Ferrari ’embarrassing’ at Monza – Marchionne Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari's performance at home at Monza was "embarrassing". As Mercedes drove to a one-two, the team's drivers admitted they turned down their engines […]
  • 24/03/2016 Hamilton returns fire after Charlie Whiting criticism Mar.24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Charlie Whiting for singling him out over the course of the Australian grand prix weekend. Following the world champion's claim that drivers […]
  • 04/11/2016 Whiting has question to answer after Mexico – Prost Nov.4 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has a question to answer in the wake of last weekend's Mexican grand prix. That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, referring to a controversy about drivers […]
  • 11/07/2017 Whiting defends FIA jump start system Jul.11 (GMM) Charlie Whiting says there is nothing wrong with F1's jump start system. Video evidence showed Valtteri Bottas' front wheels were moving before the five lights went out in […]
  • 22/10/2016 Rivals want new rule amid Verstappen controversy Oct.22 (GMM) Max Verstappen found himself the hot topic of conversation yet again, this time behind closed doors during a lengthy drivers' briefing in Austin. The latest controversy […]