Force India planning new EUR 80m factory

Oct.20 (GMM) Force India is planning to build a new factory.

That is the claim of Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that new team owner and billionaire Lawrence Stroll is prepared to spend EUR 80 million on the project.

A location will be found by the end of October, and the factory will be ready to be moved into by 2021.

“We will then have all our employees under one roof,” said team boss Otmar Szafnauer in Austin.

Currently, some engineers are located 10 kilometres from the Silverstone factory in Brackley, where the wind tunnel is located.

Stroll’s plan is also to boost the workforce from 410 to 550 people, Szafnauer said.



