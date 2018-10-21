Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision

20/10/2018 Kubica a contender for 2019 seat – Williams Oct.20 (GMM) Claire Williams has confirmed that Robert Kubica is a contender to complete the British team's 2019 driver lineup. George Russell has been confirmed for one seat, and deputy […]
15/10/2018 Four drivers line up for second Williams seat Oct.15 (GMM) A quartet of drivers are in the running to be British rookie George Russell's teammate at Williams in 2019. With Lance Stroll set to depart for Force India, Williams […]
19/10/2018 Williams targets signing Ocon for 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica look to be tussling with incumbent Sergey Sirotkin for the second race seat at Williams for 2019. We reported this week that Kubica has […]
19/10/2018 Sirotkin not worried about Williams rumours Oct.19 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin says he is not worrying about suggestions his F1 career could be cut short after November's Abu Dhabi finale. Speculation in Austin suggests Robert Kubica […]
19/02/2018 Williams has ‘no doubts’ about Sirotkin Feb.19 (GMM) Williams has no doubts Sergey Sirotkin is the right driver for the team. Some believe the British outfit chose the Russian over Robert Kubica or another option for 2018 […]
17/10/2018 Kubica to get $10m boost for 2019 race seat Oct.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica's chances of securing the vacant Williams race seat for 2019 have received a massive boost. Sport Express, a Russian daily, reports that Polish oil company PKN […]
15/12/2017 Kubica ‘still fighting’ for Williams seat – father Dec.15 (GMM) Robert Kubica's father says the Pole is still in the running to be named Williams' second driver for 2018. Multiple sources reported this week that although the Pole was the […]
21/05/2018 No ‘magic’ to solve Williams problems – Kubica May 21 (GMM) Williams is plotting a course out of its dire current situation. That is the claim of Robert Kubica, the team's experienced test driver who got a first-hand taste of the […]
27/03/2018 Kubica reluctant to comment on Williams situation Mar.27 (GMM) Robert Kubica is reluctant to comment on Williams' poor start to the 2018 season. There are already rumours that the Pole and reserve driver could eventually step in to […]