Marko not sure about 2019 regulations change

18/04/2018 Red Bull expects engine penalties in 2018 Apr.18 (GMM) Red Bull expects to take engine penalties later in 2018. Although winning in China, Daniel Ricciardo has also suffered reliability trouble so far this year and is already […]
19/02/2018 Marko admits Red Bull-Honda possible for 2019 Feb.19 (GMM) Red Bull will decide in the first half of 2018 whether to switch to Honda power next year. After the McLaren-Honda divorce, the Japanese engine supplier has moved on to Red […]
17/05/2018 Selfish Mercedes approved 2019 rules – Marko May 17 (GMM) Mercedes backed the rule changes for 2019 because it suits them and hurts rivals, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko claims. Many were surprised when the changes, featuring a […]
21/02/2017 Marko backs Brawn over DRS axe Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull is backing calls for F1 to rid itself of the controversial 'DRS' overtaking solution. For the past several years, in a bid to boost the spectacle of the sport, F1 […]
29/08/2016 Red Bull denies illegal diffuser claims Aug.29 (GMM) Red Bull has hit back at any suggestion its 2016 car may be illegal. The team has sped past Ferrari in recent times, with Max Verstappen qualifying on the front row at Spa […]
08/07/2017 Marko says ‘No’ to Verstappen rumours Jul.8 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has issued his latest clear "No" amid speculation Max Verstappen could be on the move for 2018. Rumours the young Dutch driver is positioning to accept an […]
22/02/2017 Big teams deserve more money – Marko Feb.22 (GMM) Bigger teams deserve more income because they give more to the sport. That is the claim of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, as the European Commission considers whether to […]
03/03/2017 Mercedes still ahead of rivals – Marko Mar.3 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Mercedes continues to lead the pack in 2017. Hopes were high that Red Bull or Ferrari would catch up to the reigning world champions thanks to the new […]
08/06/2016 Ricciardo the best driver in F1 today – Marko Jun.8 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo might be the best performing F1 driver at the moment, according to Dr Helmut Marko. The Australian driver was nothing short of livid after the Monaco grand […]