Ocon race seat ‘up to Williams’ – Wolff

Oct.22 (GMM) It is up to Williams whether it selects Esteban Ocon to complete the British team’s 2019 driver lineup.

That is the claim of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss who says he has done his best to try to keep the French driver’s F1 racing career alive for next year.

“The decision is not up to us, it’s up to Williams to determine what they think is the best driver for them,” he told Speed Week.

“As far as I know, Robert Kubica and some other drivers are still in the running and they all deserve a chance. So it’s up to Williams to decide,” Wolff said.

No matter what Williams decides, Wolff says Ocon will continue to be well looked after by Mercedes in the wake of his ousting from Force India.

“We are prepared and we have a plan B for Esteban,” he said.

“I can assure you that he will be in a good car in 2020 because there are many teams that have expressed an interest in Esteban.”



