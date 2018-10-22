Ocon race seat ‘up to Williams’ – Wolff

20/10/2018 Kubica a contender for 2019 seat – Williams Oct.20 (GMM) Claire Williams has confirmed that Robert Kubica is a contender to complete the British team's 2019 driver lineup. George Russell has been confirmed for one seat, and deputy […]
14/12/2017 Wehrlein’s F1 exit ‘a shame’ – Wolff Dec.14 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it's a shame Pascal Wehrlein looks to have been left without a seat in F1. German Wehrlein is a Mercedes-backed junior driver, but although Wolff recommended […]
05/09/2018 Kubica unexcited by race seat ‘speculation’ Sep.5 (GMM) Robert Kubica sounds only mildly interested in stepping up to the Williams race seat in 2018. It is expected that Lance Stroll will shortly quit the struggling British team […]
01/12/2017 Sirotkin admits wanting Williams race seat Dec.1 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is hoping Williams picks him instead of Robert Kubica to drive for the British team in 2018. Although Kubica is the hot candidate, and other […]
15/09/2018 Wolff slams F1 bosses over Ocon exit Sep.15 (GMM) Toto Wolff has lashed out at his fellow F1 team bosses for getting in the way of young drivers' futures. The Mercedes chief is astonished that other bosses have not […]
22/07/2018 Ocon could switch to Renault in 2019 Jul.22 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has emerged as a serious contender to switch to Renault in 2019. It is believed he is the main candidate should Red Bull rescind its 'loan' to the French team […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
23/10/2017 Wehrlein set to lose Mercedes backing Oct.23 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could be set to lose the backing of Mercedes. Recently, with the driver's job at Sauber in doubt for 2018, Mercedes' Toto Wolff said he had recommended to […]
09/05/2015 Susie Wolff to rethink F1 role after Silverstone May 9 (GMM) Susie Wolff is expected to rethink her role at Williams after Silverstone. On Friday, the 32-year-old test driver made her opening Friday practice appearance of 2015 for the […]