Raikkonen fined after hitting parked car

Oct.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen must pay a fine of 350 Swiss francs after hitting a car outside his home in Baar, Switzerland.
ATS news agency, and the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper, report that the Ferrari driver struck a parked car in May.
The reports say Raikkonen was trying to avoid another car at the time and must now also pay a 450 Swiss francs administration fee.
