Raikkonen fined after hitting parked car

Oct.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen must pay a fine of 350 Swiss francs after hitting a car outside his home in Baar, Switzerland.

ATS news agency, and the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper, report that the Ferrari driver struck a parked car in May.

The reports say Raikkonen was trying to avoid another car at the time and must now also pay a 450 Swiss francs administration fee.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

