Ricciardo had to leave Red Bull – Valsecchi

03/03/2015 Coulthard – can Ricciardo cope with Kvyat defeat? Mar.3 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has admitted he will be keeping a keen eye on Daniel Ricciardo this year. In 2014, Australian Ricciardo leapt from the low-profile Toro […]
03/01/2017 Ricciardo relationship could change – Verstappen Jan.3 (GMM) Max Verstappen admits that if Red Bull's 2017 car is a title challenger, his relationship with teammate Daniel Ricciardo would change. However, the young Dutchman says that […]
26/07/2017 Verstappen ‘disappointed’ in 2017 – father Jul.26 (GMM) Max Verstappen is "disappointed" for one of the first times in his meteoric motor racing career. That is the claim of the young Dutch driver's father Jos, who was also a […]
11/05/2017 Kvyat could return to Red Bull – Valsecchi May 11 (GMM) Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat may be scrapping for a plum seat at Red Bull's senior team for 2018. That is the claim of 2012 GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi, who today works […]
12/06/2016 Verstappen not ashamed to trail Ricciardo Jun.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen has suggested he feels no shame in being outperformed in the last couple of race weekends by his teammate. That is despite the fact that, on Red Bull debut in […]
11/01/2018 Ricciardo would cope with Verstappen tension Jan.11 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he would "happily" deal with some more internal tension with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Days ago, Dutch youngster Verstappen said that while he […]
30/09/2016 Verstappen made Ricciardo ‘better’ driver Sep.30 (GMM) Red Bull's race drivers have admitted they are each pushing the other on in 2017. "When Max arrived at Red Bull, it made me take a step forward," Daniel Ricciardo said at […]
01/06/2016 Doornbos warns Ricciardo over ’emotional’ rhetoric Jun.1 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos has advised Daniel Ricciardo to tone down his post-race rhetoric in the wake of the Monaco grand prix. The Australian was nothing short […]