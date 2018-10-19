Sirotkin not worried about Williams rumours

15/10/2018 Four drivers line up for second Williams seat Oct.15 (GMM) A quartet of drivers are in the running to be British rookie George Russell's teammate at Williams in 2019. With Lance Stroll set to depart for Force India, Williams […]
19/10/2018 Williams targets signing Ocon for 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica look to be tussling with incumbent Sergey Sirotkin for the second race seat at Williams for 2019. We reported this week that Kubica has […]
29/01/2018 2018 Williams ‘more aggressive’ – Sirotkin Jan.29 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin says Williams' 2018 car is "much more aggressive" than its predecessor. It has emerged that the British team will beat many of its competitors to the launch […]
17/10/2018 Kubica to get $10m boost for 2019 race seat Oct.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica's chances of securing the vacant Williams race seat for 2019 have received a massive boost. Sport Express, a Russian daily, reports that Polish oil company PKN […]
15/12/2017 Kubica ‘still fighting’ for Williams seat – father Dec.15 (GMM) Robert Kubica's father says the Pole is still in the running to be named Williams' second driver for 2018. Multiple sources reported this week that although the Pole was the […]
24/11/2017 Massa knows identity of Williams successor Nov.24 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he already knows who his replacement will be at Williams next year. The Brazilian veteran has been nudged back into retirement for 2018, amid strong […]
01/12/2017 Sirotkin admits wanting Williams race seat Dec.1 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is hoping Williams picks him instead of Robert Kubica to drive for the British team in 2018. Although Kubica is the hot candidate, and other […]
15/09/2018 Wolff slams F1 bosses over Ocon exit Sep.15 (GMM) Toto Wolff has lashed out at his fellow F1 team bosses for getting in the way of young drivers' futures. The Mercedes chief is astonished that other bosses have not […]
13/12/2017 Williams to announce second driver on Friday Dec.13 (GMM) Williams will finally reveal the identity of Lance Stroll's 2018 teammate on Friday. With Felipe Massa retiring, the once-great British team is the last on next year's grid […]
16/01/2018 Kubica ‘deserves a chance’ – Pirelli Jan.16 (GMM) Robert Kubica needs more time to re-adjust to modern formula one. That is the view of Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola, amid reports Williams is now preparing to finally announce […]