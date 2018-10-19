Stroll investment will boost Force India – Perez

31/08/2018 Perez plays down McLaren speculation Aug.31 (GMM) Sergio Perez has played down speculation linking him with McLaren for 2019. Earlier, it seemed clear that the Mexican, having participated in the legal moves that triggered […]
10/08/2018 Perez assessing ‘options’ outside Force India Aug.10 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he has "a number of options" to keep driving in formula one next year. The Mexican was recently among those who triggered Force India's administration and […]
04/09/2016 Perez not confirming Force India stay rumours Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Perez says his plans for the 2017 season are not quite ready to be revealed. On Saturday, British television announced at Monza that the Mexican will definitely be […]
20/08/2018 Perez rejected Renault move Aug.20 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he rejected an offer to join Renault. Renault will line up with Daniel Ricciardo alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year, but Mexican Perez says he could have […]
30/08/2018 Perez not judging future teammate Stroll Aug.30 (GMM) Sergio Perez isn't sure what to make of Lance Stroll. It is strongly rumoured that, after Sunday's Italian grand prix, Stroll will make the switch to Force India. The […]
24/06/2016 Force India not unhappy with Hulkenberg Jun.24 (GMM) The impressive form of Sergio Perez does not mean Force India is unhappy with his teammate. Many observers rate 2015 Le Mans winner Hulkenberg more highly than his Mexican […]
09/03/2017 Perez confirms winter struggle for Force India Mar.9 (GMM) Sergio Perez has admitted Force India is struggling through the 2017 pre-season. Fourth overall last year, winter testing for the small Silverstone based outfit has been […]
27/04/2015 Perez expects to ‘suffer’ in Barcelona Apr.27 (GMM) Sergio Perez is expecting Force India to struggle in Spain next weekend. Having earlier admitted the Silverstone based team's lack of competitiveness was affecting his […]
22/08/2018 Perez says rescued Force India ‘best option’ Aug.22 (GMM) Force India has only slipped in 2018 because of its financial problems. That is the claim of Sergio Perez, who is giving strong hints that notwithstanding the takeover by a […]