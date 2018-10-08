Vandoorne wants ‘favourable conditions’ for F1 return

Oct.8 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he will only agree to return to formula one if he is offered “favourable conditions”.

The Belgian has lost his place at McLaren and acknowledges that his chances of finding another seat are basically “zero”.

Rather, Mercedes’ new works team in Formula E is expected to name him as a driver on Monday.

“Breathing in some new air will make me feel good,” Vandoorne told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF, as he hinted about his impending Formula E move.

“The last seasons at McLaren were not easy, and the team had its worst years ever.”

The 26-year-old is not ruling out a return to formula one in the future.

“Somehow I will try to stay in touch with formula one,” Vandoorne said.

“Exactly how I don’t know, but if I ever return, I won’t just do anything. No, it must be with favourable conditions.”



