Verstappen questions Renault’s new 2019 engine

Oct.19 (GMM) Max Verstappen has cast doubt on Renault’s ability to be competitive in 2019.

The Dutchman has been vocally critical of Red Bull’s departing engine supplier at recent races.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has announced that, due to limitations with the existing design, the French manufacturer will use an almost completely new power unit in 2019.

“I’d have to see it,” Verstappen, to be Honda powered next year, said in Austin.

“Four years ago they said that too, then three years ago, then two years ago. It’s always the same song.

“But it doesn’t matter to me, I’m not looking at that at all. I’m looking forward to the challenge with Honda,” he added.

Verstappen said he also has doubts about the 2019 chassis regulations that are designed to improve overtaking.

“It might help a little bit, but what I’m already reading is that next year we’ll have about the same downforce as this year, so I think that the benefit will be limited,” he told verstappen.nl.

“It only looks somewhat uglier, but maybe the design will be refined before the next season.”

Finally, Verstappen brushed off news that Austin has added a new kerb at the corner that he controversially cut en route to the US grand prix podium a year ago.

“There are still so many other corners you can cut,” he told reporters in Austin. “That I did it there last year was a coincidence. It just happened that way.”

  • 28/08/2018 Only Red Bull to use new Renault engine Aug.28 (GMM) It is possible that Red Bull will be the only team with Renault's latest-specification power unit at Monza. Auto Motor und Sport claims that Renault itself might not even […]
  • 29/09/2018 Verstappen responds in Abiteboul war of words Sep.29 (GMM) Max Verstappen and Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul are locked in a war of words. In recent weeks, and especially since Red Bull's switch to Honda power for 2019 was announced, […]
  • 06/10/2017 Verstappen hopes for ‘magic’ Renault button in 2018 Oct.6 (GMM) Max Verstappen hopes Renault heads into 2018 with a "magic" button for him to press. There are reports the French engine supplier wants to emulate the sort of 'qualifying […]
  • 29/06/2018 Renault confirms engine ‘party mode’ Jun.29 (GMM) Renault has confirmed that it will finally have a 'party mode' for its engine from this weekend in Austria. Until now in the 'power unit' era, only Mercedes and Ferrari have […]
  • 01/08/2018 Renault hits back at Red Bull fury Aug.1 (GMM) Any niceties between Red Bull and Renault are now in the past. The two parties are splitting at the end of the year, with Red Bull moving to works Honda power. But tempers […]
  • 28/10/2017 Verstappen ‘not worried’ about Red Bull engine future Oct.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen insists he is "not worried" about Red Bull's current engine situation. As it stands, Renault is standing by its 2018 commitment to the energy drink owned […]
  • 11/06/2017 Red Bull can’t write off 2017 car – Verstappen Jun.11 (GMM) Red Bull cannot simply write off 2017 in order to get ready for a full championship challenge in 2018. That is the view of Max Verstappen, after Mercedes and Ferrari's […]
  • 18/06/2018 Red Bull losing power through fuel – Abiteboul Jun.18 (GMM) Red Bull's choice of fuel supplier means it is not maxing out the power of the Renault engine. That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, as the long and often troubled Red […]
  • 23/06/2017 Renault has upgrade in Baku – Ricciardo Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Renault has taken improvements for its 2017 power unit to Baku. The news comes despite Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul saying recently that […]
  • 28/02/2018 Renault imposes May deadline on Red Bull Feb.28 (GMM) Renault wants Red Bull to decide by May which engine it will use in 2019. Red Bull is making no secret that it could follow its junior team Toro Rosso in switching to Honda […]