Verstappen unfair to only blame Renault – Bell

Oct.16 (GMM) Bob Bell says it’s not fair of Max Verstappen to blame all of Red Bull’s problems on the Renault engine.
Bell, a leading technical official at the French manufacturer, is referring to Dutchman Verstappen’s recent outward and repeated criticism of the customer engines supplied by Renault.
“For Max, it’s all about being fast because he’s young and in a hurry,” Bell told the Ziggo Sport broadcaster.
“He wants to win because he knows he has the potential and he’s disappointed that his car lets him down. But he only blames our engine,” he said.
“We make no changes to the engines we use for our (works) cars and the ones that go to our customers,” Bell insisted. “It may be the installation of the engines that affect the Red Bull cars, or maybe they’ve just been unlucky.”
Red Bull and Renault’s fractious relationship will finally end after November’s 2018 finale in Abu Dhabi. From 2019, the energy drink owned team will be powered by works Honda engines.
26/11/2017 Verstappen off the pace as 2017 ends Nov.26 (GMM) Max Verstappen's recent run of top form has ended in Abu Dhabi. After a tough start to 2017, the Dutchman has been in top form more recently, winning in Malaysia and […]
07/03/2018 Vandoorne concerned as McLaren problems continue Mar.7 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has expressed some concern as a difficult winter for McLaren continues. After a troubled opening test, the British team's new Renault-powered car struck […]
20/11/2015 Ricciardo hints Abu Dhabi announcement looming Nov.20 (GMM) Red Bull appears set to stay in formula one with Renault power in 2016. Earlier, the energy drink company risked dropping off the grid amid its crumbling relationship with […]
22/02/2017 F1 team could ‘do a Brawn’ – Palmer Feb.22 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer is not ruling out the possibility a F1 team could "do a Brawn" in 2017. He is referring to 2009, when after Honda suddenly withdrew from F1, Ross Brawn's new […]
11/10/2018 Alonso retirement ‘sad’ but ‘normal’ – Bell Oct.11 (GMM) Fernando Alonso's F1 exit is "sad", but it's just part of the regeneration of the sport. That is the view of Bob Bell, a top Renault official who was also with the French […]
19/02/2016 Horner not ruling out 2017 Renault deal Feb.19 (GMM) Christian Horner has confirmed suspicions that the heat of Red Bull's bitter relationship with Renault has now improved. Since the end of 2015, Red Bull has reverted to mere […]
11/11/2017 Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi – report Nov.11 (GMM) Toro Rosso may have to sit out the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi. Germany's Auto Motor und Sports reports that as the second Red Bull team hits regular problems with its […]
15/06/2015 Report links Manor with Honda switch Jun.15 (GMM) Backmarker Manor is emerging as the front-runner to become Honda's first F1 customer. The Japanese carmaker returned to F1 in 2015 as the works partner for McLaren, with […]
26/09/2015 Red Bull threats no threat to Verstappen – father Sep.26 (GMM) Red Bull chiefs were having more meetings with their Ferrari counterparts on Saturday. The talks at Suzuka are amid the very real threat that the energy drink company could […]
28/02/2018 Renault imposes May deadline on Red Bull Feb.28 (GMM) Renault wants Red Bull to decide by May which engine it will use in 2019. Red Bull is making no secret that it could follow its junior team Toro Rosso in switching to Honda […]