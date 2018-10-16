Vettel denies cracking under pressure in 2018

01/03/2018 Bottas not planning Hamilton ‘mind games’ Mar.1 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he will focus on his driving rather than "psychological games" in order to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2018. The Finn joined Mercedes at the eleventh hour […]
25/11/2017 Hamilton did not improve in 2017 – Rosberg Nov.25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not think Lewis Hamilton upped his game in 2017. One year ago, Rosberg beat his then Mercedes teammate Hamilton to the 2016 world championship and promptly […]
12/05/2018 Vettel denies Ferrari sandbagging in Spain May 12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied that Ferrari is "hiding the game" in Barcelona. Ferrari has seemed the fastest car overall in 2018, but in practice for the Spanish grand prix […]
18/06/2015 Hamilton has no interest in ‘mind games’ Jun.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not interested in playing "mind games" in formula one. The double world champion admits to having idolised Ayrton Senna as a boy, but he says he is […]
10/02/2017 Bottas hits back at Hamilton ‘career killer’ jibe Feb.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has replied to what might be seen as the opening salvo in a new psychological battle between Mercedes' F1 drivers. Claims by Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony […]
19/04/2015 Rosberg ‘must turn around slump’ – Lauda Apr.19 (GMM) Nico Rosberg's downwards spiral has only worsened in Bahrain. With teammate Lewis Hamilton riding a wave of form and confidence, German Rosberg headed to the desert Kingdom […]
27/10/2017 Hamilton wants title with Mexico win Oct.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he has no intention of playing it safe with a mathematical game in the Mexican grand prix. Even if his championship rival Sebastian Vettel wins on […]
24/04/2017 Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat Vettel Apr.24 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone thinks Lewis Hamilton is still the clear favourite to win the 2017 world championship. That is despite the fact that his friend and regular former […]