Vettel denies cracking under pressure in 2018

Oct.16 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied that the pressure got to him in his 2018 title battle.

Once ahead of Lewis Hamilton in points and with the fastest car in the field, Vettel and Ferrari’s campaign utterly fell apart in the last month and the championship win now seems impossible.

Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the German denied that pressure applied by Mercedes’ Hamilton got to him.

“If we see each other, it’s briefly at a press conference or the briefing or with a little luck on the podium. There is no direct contact,” he said.

So Vettel said psychological games, as were possible in the past, no longer happen.

“Things like ‘You have no balls’ or ‘You were crap today’ are no longer possible because every word is put on a golden scale,” he said.

For instance, in 2012 he called Narain Karthikeyan a “cucumber” and Vettel recalls the “great outrage” that ensued.

“It was just a statement,” Vettel insisted, “and it’s unfortunate that it’s no longer possible.”

Any pressure, he says, is put on by himself and the team.

“Pressure is not necessarily fun,” he admitted, “but it doesn’t always exist where people often suspect from the outside.

“Honestly, you drive for yourself and for those who help you to compete at this level.

“One guiding principle helps me,” Vettel explained. “It’s that no one is ever as good or as bad as it is said. And I always like to reflect on what brought me to racing: my enthusiasm and joy.”

Related News

  • 26/05/2015 Hamilton ‘more dangerous’ after Monaco saga – Rosberg May 26 (GMM) Nico Rosberg admits he needs to up his game in order to beat teammate Lewis Hamilton to the 2015 title. The German was ecstatic on Sunday after winning a third consecutive […]
  • 01/03/2018 Bottas not planning Hamilton ‘mind games’ Mar.1 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he will focus on his driving rather than "psychological games" in order to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2018. The Finn joined Mercedes at the eleventh hour […]
  • 25/11/2017 Hamilton did not improve in 2017 – Rosberg Nov.25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not think Lewis Hamilton upped his game in 2017. One year ago, Rosberg beat his then Mercedes teammate Hamilton to the 2016 world championship and promptly […]
  • 12/05/2018 Vettel denies Ferrari sandbagging in Spain May 12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied that Ferrari is "hiding the game" in Barcelona. Ferrari has seemed the fastest car overall in 2018, but in practice for the Spanish grand prix […]
  • 18/06/2015 Hamilton has no interest in ‘mind games’ Jun.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not interested in playing "mind games" in formula one. The double world champion admits to having idolised Ayrton Senna as a boy, but he says he is […]
  • 10/02/2017 Bottas hits back at Hamilton ‘career killer’ jibe Feb.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has replied to what might be seen as the opening salvo in a new psychological battle between Mercedes' F1 drivers. Claims by Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony […]
  • 19/04/2015 Rosberg ‘must turn around slump’ – Lauda Apr.19 (GMM) Nico Rosberg's downwards spiral has only worsened in Bahrain. With teammate Lewis Hamilton riding a wave of form and confidence, German Rosberg headed to the desert Kingdom […]
  • 27/10/2017 Hamilton wants title with Mexico win Oct.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he has no intention of playing it safe with a mathematical game in the Mexican grand prix. Even if his championship rival Sebastian Vettel wins on […]
  • 24/04/2017 Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat Vettel Apr.24 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone thinks Lewis Hamilton is still the clear favourite to win the 2017 world championship. That is despite the fact that his friend and regular former […]
  • 31/03/2015 Mercedes to re-think ‘fair play’ strategies – Wolff Mar.31 (GMM) The big question after Malaysia is: has Ferrari really caught Mercedes? After Sebastian Vettel's breakthrough win in red on Sunday, Mercedes figures admitted to being […]