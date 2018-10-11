Wehrlein turned down Formula E for F1 hopes

Oct.11 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein looks to be focused on returning to formula one in 2019.
The German lost his seat at Sauber at the end of last year, and now he is escaping from his Mercedes contract in a move interpreted as preparation for a potential Toro Rosso drive.
Wehrlein recently tested the Formula E car of the new Mercedes works team, but team boss Ulrich Fritz says the 23-year-old is not in the running for a contract.
“Pascal did well in his test but at the time we wanted to make the decision, Pascal’s focus was very clearly on returning to F1,” Brazil’s Globo quotes Fritz as saying.
“I can understand that but I do not want to set up a team where a driver says after two races that he is leaving to enter F1. Our expectation was that Pascal would decide in favour of Formula E for the long term,” he added.
The only real remaining vacancies on the 2019 grid are at Toro Rosso and Williams.
17/10/2016 Wehrlein admits to Force India talks Oct.17 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has admitted he is in the frame to replace the Renault-bound Nico Hulkenberg for 2017. With his strong Mercedes backing, Wehrlein made his F1 debut this year […]
13/01/2016 Wehrlein still waiting for Manor news Jan.13 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein says he is still waiting to know if he will make his formula one debut in 2016. Up and down the grid, the only official race seat vacancies still up for […]
18/10/2016 Jordan King eyes Manor seat for 2017 Oct.18 (GMM) Jordan King looks set to be another rookie on the 2017 grid. The 22-year-old Briton, currently fifth in the GP2 championship, will drive the Manor car in Friday practice […]
01/09/2017 Leclerc set for 2018 F1 debut – manager Sep.1 (GMM) Charles Leclerc's manager says he thinks the 19-year-old will be on the formula one grid next year. Currently, the Monaco-born driver is dominating the Formula 2 championship […]
07/12/2016 Nasr prepared to wait for Sauber cockpit Dec.7 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has indicated he has the patience to wait for clarity regarding his future in F1. Until mere days ago, the Brazilian looked set to lose his place at Sauber for […]
21/09/2016 F1 door ‘open’ for Berger’s nephew – Wolff Sep.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff says "the door is open" to a potential future in formula one for Lucas Auer. Auer is the 22-year-old nephew of former F1 driver, BMW chief and Toro Rosso co-owner […]
05/04/2015 Vergne sees ‘chance’ for 2016 return Apr.5 (GMM) Jean-Eric Vergne says he will try to return to the F1 grid in 2016. The Frenchman was dropped by Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso at the end of last year, and he is now a […]
10/10/2017 Beating Hulkenberg ‘will not be easy’ – Sainz Oct.10 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is happy to make the switch to Renault earlier than originally planned. Actually, the Spaniard said recently that he preferred to spend the rest of the […]
18/09/2018 Wehrlein on pole for Toro Rosso seat Sep.18 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a top candidate to return to F1 next year. Just days ago, Mercedes admitted that after the German driver's Manor and Sauber career ended, it […]
28/12/2016 Nasr admits he could lose F1 seat Dec.28 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has admitted it is possible he will be left without a F1 seat for 2017. And if that happens, unless Felipe Massa returns from retirement, the sport will be […]