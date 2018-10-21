Wolff may consider another Bottas team order

Oct.21 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes might consider imposing ‘team orders’ yet again this weekend in Austin.
The world championship looks certain to fall eventually to Lewis Hamilton, but Mercedes boss Wolff admitted that if it can be wrapped up sooner rather than later, Valtteri Bottas may be asked to move aside.
“We discussed it a lot and I struggled a lot to get to this decision,” he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.
“In the end, if it is necessary on Sunday, we will probably take the points into consideration, even if it is something I hate to do. But let’s see how it goes on Sunday,” Wolff added.
On the other hand, Wolff said he regrets the fact that, with Ferrari looking fully competitive in Austin, Sebastian Vettel has a three-position grid penalty to serve.
“For the championship and the race, obviously it’s not good that Sebastian is not there to fight with us for a spectacular race,” he said.
“It’s not a fair rule and it’s not a good penalty,” Wolff added, referring to Vettel’s red flag infraction from practice.
20/10/2018 Vettel says Austin penalty ‘wrong’ Oct.20 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has hit out at the penalty that has further dented his small chances of keeping his championship hopes alive. In Austin, where Lewis Hamilton can […]
11/10/2018 Abiteboul understands Mercedes team orders Oct.11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul understands why Mercedes has imposed 'team orders' at the tail end of the 2018 world championship. Some think that, given Lewis Hamilton's lead over […]
18/09/2017 Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff Sep.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at suggestions Sunday in Singapore was a 'preliminary decision' for a fourth world championship title for Lewis Hamilton. With the first-corner crash […]
28/08/2018 Mercedes to consider ‘team orders’ after Monza Aug.28 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes may soon need to consider imposing 'team orders'. Lewis Hamilton is still leading the world championship, but the Mercedes driver ended the weekend […]
07/09/2018 Criticism of Vettel ‘not fair’ – Wolff Sep.7 (GMM) Toto Wolff has defended Sebastian Vettel amid widespread criticism of his driving in 2018. Most now agree that Ferrari has the fastest car at the moment, but it is Mercedes' […]
23/09/2015 Mercedes must ‘think about’ team orders – Wolff Sep.23 (GMM) After Mercedes' mysterious performance slump of Singapore, boss Toto Wolff is no longer ruling out team orders. Earlier, Wolff said he would continue to allow the […]
01/09/2017 Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal Sep.1 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has confirmed reports he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract. After the reports emerged recently, team boss Toto Wolff said that while he wants the triple […]
01/10/2015 Wolff impressed by Ferrari resurgence Oct.1 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is taking Ferrari seriously as the Italian team continues its resurgence in 2015. While Sebastian Vettel won dominantly in Singapore, […]
09/10/2018 Wolff not counting Hamilton’s title chickens yet Oct.9 (GMM) Although Lewis Hamilton has reached his first 'match point' of 2018, his boss Toto Wolff insists it is not over yet. It might be said that, because Mercedes' Hamilton can […]
30/09/2018 Team orders could end Bottas win hopes Sep.30 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas could be asked to give up the race win at Sochi to help championship leader Lewis Hamilton tighten his grip on the 2018 title. Finn Bottas is on pole in […]