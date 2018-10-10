‘Years’ until Renault title success – Hulkenberg

Oct.10 (GMM) It will take Renault a “few years” to be ready for a world title bid.
That is the admission of Nico Hulkenberg, who next year will be joined at the French works team by Red Bull superstar Daniel Ricciardo.
At the Paris motor show, the German driver admitted that Renault’s performance has tapered off in the most recent stage of the 2018 season.
“The battle is tight in the middle of the grid,” Hulkenberg told L’Equipe.
“The other teams have worked a lot to make life difficult for us and we haven’t looked very good. But we still have a good car and I think we can improve in the last four races and keep fourth place.
“Fourth is an improvement over last year. We are going in the right direction,” he added.
“I arrived last year and I’ve seen the team grow enormously with the investments made by Renault. The premises and equipment were improved and there were more people hired and more resources.
“Everything that can be expected from a manufacturer is there.
“Our ambition is always to be at the front, fighting for podiums and victories in a few years, but we are still in the development phase. I think we have put in place the structure we can build on in the next few years,” Hulkenberg said.
06/03/2015 Buying F1 team ‘not excluded’ admits Renault Mar.6 (GMM) Renault is now openly contemplating a return to full works status in formula one. After running a works team until 2010, the French carmaker remained on the grid only as a […]
14/08/2018 No Ricciardo race wins until 2020 – Abiteboul Aug.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo may not have a car to win races in 2019, the Australian's new boss has admitted. Ricciardo and Renault shocked the F1 world recently by announcing that the […]
20/08/2018 Perez rejected Renault move Aug.20 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he rejected an offer to join Renault. Renault will line up with Daniel Ricciardo alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year, but Mexican Perez says he could have […]
29/04/2018 Renault to push for Sainz to stay in 2019 Apr.29 (GMM) Renault is shaping up to push for Carlos Sainz to stay at the team in 2019. Currently, the fate of the Spanish driver is unclear. Red Bull 'loaned' him to Renault for 2018, […]
23/01/2017 Life more than ‘driving in circles’ – Rosberg Jan.23 (GMM) Almost two months after stunning the F1 world, Nico Rosberg says he has no regrets about sensationally quitting the sport as world champion. Speaking at the World Economic […]
24/08/2015 ‘No reason’ for 2016 driver change – Horner Aug.24 (GMM) Red Bull looks set to prepare for the 2016 season with an unchanged pair of drivers. The former world championship-winning team's current drivers are Daniel Ricciardo […]
20/11/2015 Ricciardo hints Abu Dhabi announcement looming Nov.20 (GMM) Red Bull appears set to stay in formula one with Renault power in 2016. Earlier, the energy drink company risked dropping off the grid amid its crumbling relationship with […]
14/03/2015 Webber sad to see Red Bull struggle Mar.14 (GMM) Two former Australian F1 drivers sided with their compatriot Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying in Melbourne. Ricciardo's huge grin is plastered over seemingly every […]
09/04/2015 Ricciardo admits ‘whole package’ below par Apr.9 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that Red Bull's problems run deeper than Renault power. Particularly after Australia, bosses of the former world championship-dominant team […]
29/06/2015 Renault not ruling out quitting F1 Jun.29 (GMM) Renault has still not ruled out quitting formula one altogether. On a visit to the Formula E race in London at the weekend, the French carmaker's CEO Carlos Ghosn said the […]