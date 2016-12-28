Nasr admits he could lose F1 seat

03/09/2016 F1 set for silly season ‘decision month’ – Nasr Sep.3 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has tipped September to host the culmination of this year's driver 'silly season'.
The Brazilian's countryman Felipe Massa has announced his decision to retire at […]
12/07/2016 Nasr now sees future for Sauber team Jul.12 (GMM) Sauber has leapt back into contention to retain Felipe Nasr for 2017, after it had looked like the Brazilian was losing patience.
The Swiss team has struggled financially in […]
07/12/2016 Nasr prepared to wait for Sauber cockpit Dec.7 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has indicated he has the patience to wait for clarity regarding his future in F1.
Until mere days ago, the Brazilian looked set to lose his place at Sauber for […]
05/12/2016 Even Massa not ruling out Mercedes seat Dec.5 (GMM) Even newly retired drivers are being linked with Nico Rosberg's surprisingly vacant Mercedes seat for 2017.
Rumours have mentioned Jenson Button as a contender to reunite […]
17/11/2016 Small team race seats ‘like auction’ – Nasr snr Nov.17 (GMM) Felipe Nasr's father has played down claims the Brazilian may have hurt rather than helped his chances of keeping the Sauber seat in 2017.
By passing Manor for tenth in the […]
15/11/2015 Nasr eyes ‘more competitive team’ for future Nov.15 (GMM) Felipe Nasr says he will have to leave Sauber in order to achieve his goals in formula one. The Brazilian made his debut with the Swiss team this year, and with his backing […]
14/09/2016 Nasr happier with Sauber after team buyout Sep.14 (GMM) After almost collapsing earlier this year, Sauber is now noticeably back on track.
That is the news of team driver Felipe Nasr, who had earlier appeared to almost lose […]
03/07/2015 Massa confident of keeping Williams seat Jul.3 (GMM) Felipe Massa is confident he will keep his seat at Williams in 2016. "Why not?" the diminutive Brazilian smiled at Silverstone. Brazil's Globo quoted team technical boss Pat […]
28/12/2016 Massa not commenting on F1 return Dec.28 (GMM) Felipe Massa is still refusing to comment on widespread speculation his F1 retirement will be very short lived.
Given Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, it is reported that […]