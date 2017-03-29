Fast Ferrari means Vettel will stay – Haug

03/04/2016 Mercedes asks parent for new clutch design Apr.3 (GMM) F1's reigning world champion team Mercedes has appealed to its carmaker parent Daimler to stave off a threat posed by 2016 title rival Ferrari. In Australia two weeks ago, […]
21/03/2017 Vettel to Mercedes ‘sounds good’ – Wolff Mar.21 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel "would fit" into the Mercedes team, according to team boss Toto Wolff.
It is the clearest sign yet that the reigning world champions are already looking […]
24/03/2017 Vettel fends off Mercedes switch rumours Mar.24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he "will not be distracted" amid speculation he could be first in line for a move to Mercedes for 2018.
Mercedes signed up Valtteri Bottas only for […]
18/04/2015 Mercedes bracing for Ferrari battle in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Mercedes is bracing for another Malaysia-style battle with Ferrari this weekend in Bahrain. After losing to Sebastian Vettel in the Sepang sun, Mercedes hit back in cooler […]
09/03/2015 Hamilton linked with Ferrari switch Mar.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton claims his fans in Italy urge him to join Ferrari. The reigning world champion and Mercedes claim they are now close to a deal to extend the 30-year-old's […]
08/04/2015 Mercedes takes new front wing to China – report Apr.8 (GMM) Mercedes has reacted to the "wake-up call" of Malaysia. Toto Wolff was stunned at Sepang when his formerly-dominant silver cars were beaten to the chequer by a resurgent […]
19/03/2015 Race pace gap to Mercedes not huge – Raikkonen Mar.19 (GMM) Mercedes could have a race on its hands in 2015. After Melbourne, Christian Horner claimed the advantage now wielded by the silver team is bigger than at any time during Red […]
06/10/2015 Ferrari plays down Sochi hopes Oct.6 (GMM) Ferrari is not counting on having another Singapore-like showing this weekend at Sochi. Just over two weeks ago, Sebastian Vettel put himself back in the championship […]