Force India among slowest in 2017 – Perez

03/03/2017 Force India livery could turn pink Mar.3 (GMM) Force India's livery could soon turn pink, according to a German source.
The specialist publication Auto Bild claims the Silverstone based team is in talks with BWT, an […]
18/06/2015 Force India ‘B’ car only half finished Jun.18 (GMM) Force India has travelled to Austria with only half the parts for its 'B' car. Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez will therefore use the less competitive, 'old' car once again […]
06/01/2017 Now Force India reveals 2017 launch date Jan.6 (GMM) Force India has become the third team to reveal a launch date for its 2017 car.
Before official testing begins at the end of February, Ferrari has said it will run its new […]
25/03/2017 Lauda hails ‘pink’ F1 sponsor publicity coup Mar.26 (GMM) Niki Lauda has hailed the publicity coup pulled off by Force India and its new major sponsor.
It is believed Austrian water company BWT paid $20 million to have the […]
22/05/2015 Force India ‘B’ car failed crash test – report May 22 (GMM) The debut of Force India's much-needed 'B' car in Austria is now in doubt. Earlier, the struggling Silverstone based team's 2015 car was delayed over the winter due to […]
27/07/2015 Force India eyes curbs after ‘B’ car failures Jul.27 (GMM) Fingers were being pointed at the Hungaroring's curbs after Force India suffered a second failure of the weekend with its new 'B'-spec car. The Silverstone based team was […]
22/02/2016 No early-season crisis for Force India in 2016 Feb.22 (GMM) Force India has avoided repeating the crisis of last winter. A year ago, the Silverstone based team's early campaign was derailed by financial problems, reportedly as […]
27/04/2015 Perez expects to ‘suffer’ in Barcelona Apr.27 (GMM) Sergio Perez is expecting Force India to struggle in Spain next weekend. Having earlier admitted the Silverstone based team's lack of competitiveness was affecting his […]
05/01/2015 Force India sets January 21 launch date Jan.5 (GMM) Force India has set a firm date for the launch of its 2015 car, the Mercedes-powered VJM08. After finishing the 2014 season a career-high sixth in the constructors' […]