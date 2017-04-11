Marchionne not commenting on future post 2019

06/05/2016 Ferrari can still win 2016 title – Marchionne May 6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari "deserves" to keep charging for the 2016 world championship.
That is despite the fact Sebastian Vettel, widely regarded as Maranello's lead […]
21/04/2016 F1 must look beyond Ecclestone era – Marchionne Apr.21 (GMM) F1 needs to be looking ahead to the post-Bernie Ecclestone era. That is the view of Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat president, amid rumours the powerful […]
30/06/2015 Lombardy says Ferrari to help Monza keep F1 Jun.30 (GMM) Ferrari is willing to help Monza keep the Italian grand prix. That is the claim of regional Lombardy president Roberto Maroni, just a day after he vowed to "to go war" with […]
15/12/2015 Alfa Romeo could return to F1 – Marchionne Dec.15 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could return to formula one, Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne has announced. He was speaking as Ferrari president at the fabled marque's end-of-year […]
16/12/2015 Montezemolo not sure Alfa Romeo will return Dec.16 (GMM) The world of F1 should not get too excited about a potential return to the sport of Alfa Romeo, former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has warned. Ferrari and Fiat […]
20/04/2016 Kaltenborn not ruling out Alfa Romeo rumours Apr.20 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined Sergio Marchionne in not dismissing speculation Sauber might be snapped up by Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president, […]
15/02/2016 Alfa Romeo could be works F1 team – Marchionne Feb.15 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Alfa Romeo could return to formula one as a works team. Earlier, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler chief flagged the possibility of the return to F1 of […]
13/02/2017 Giovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours Feb.13 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has refused to dismiss speculation he might be in line for some Friday practice outings this season.
The Italian, who was the runner-up in GP2 last year, […]
11/05/2016 Red Bull eyed Alfa Romeo power – Marchionne May 11 (GMM) Red Bull expressed interest in being powered by Alfa Romeo engines in F1.
That is the revelation of Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne, who said moves are […]