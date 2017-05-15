Sauber leaves McLaren dead last in 2017

May 15 (GMM) Sauber has left crisis-ridden McLaren-Honda as the only F1 team yet to score a single point so far in 2017.
Recently injured and also the subject of criticism, Pascal Wehrlein delivered 4 points to the small Swiss team in Barcelona.
“We knew Pascal is very talented, which is why we signed him,” boss Monisha Kaltenborn said.
“I have said already that the criticism of him was completely unfair and unprofessional at times, so I wonder what the critics will have to say today,” she added.
But Sauber’s result is a huge blow for McLaren, as it further compounds the former grandee’s misery by stranding the Honda-powered outfit in dead last in the lucrative constructors’ world championship.
Asked if Sauber can stay ahead in 2017, Kaltenborn said: “I have no idea.
“But we do not underestimate a strong opponent like McLaren, which is a large and experienced team.
“They have a lot more resources and people than us, so we take this into account and will continue to work hard all season,” she added.
04/05/2017 Renault starts work on 2018 car – boss May 4 (GMM) Renault intends to "surprise" the F1 hierarchy in 2018.
That is the claim of team boss Cyril Abiteboul, as the French works team already pushes to establish itself at the […]
07/01/2017 McLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017 Jan.7 (GMM) McLaren has revealed that it will use a new Honda engine in 2017.
The Anglo-British collaboration has made progress since its difficult 2015 debut, and now technical boss Tim […]
04/04/2016 Ferrari will not use veto over qualifying Apr.4 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene says Ferrari will not wield its famous veto to prevent F1 from solving the current impasse over qualifying. With the sport needing to find an agreeable […]
13/01/2017 One week rescue deadline set for Manor Jan.13 (GMM) Manor has just a single week to avoid collapse, according to sources close to the embattled F1 backmarker.
One week ago, the British outfit was placed into administration, […]
13/05/2016 Wehrlein plays down Haas rumour May 13 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has played down an early 'silly season' rumour about a potential switch to Haas for 2017.
The German-language motorsport-magazin.com noticed in Barcelona […]
15/02/2017 New McLaren ‘a lot faster’ – Vandoorne Feb.15 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has confirmed claims that F1 drivers have been preparing hard for 2017.
New drivers like the Belgian, and younger drivers including Esteban Ocon and Carlos […]
08/04/2017 No 2017 engine for Sauber this year – boss Apr.8 (GMM) Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn has played down rumours the Swiss team could switch to Ferrari's 2017-spec engine mid-season.
Amid a struggle to merely survive financially […]
04/01/2017 No 2017 return for Haryanto – mother Jan.4 (GMM) Rio Haryanto has dropped out of the running to return to F1 in 2017.
The Indonesian rookie's 2016 season ended prematurely with sponsor trouble, and now his main backer […]
29/04/2016 New chassis may not solve problems – Nasr Apr.29 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is not completely sure a new chassis will fix the handling problems he has been suffering throughout 2016 so far. The Brazilian confirmed in Russia that, after […]
21/07/2016 Ericsson’s backers have bought Sauber – report Jul.21 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has declined to confirm or deny reports it is Marcus Ericsson's Swedish backers who have bought the Sauber team.
The Swiss outfit announced on Wednesday […]