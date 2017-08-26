Alonso went to McLaren for ‘money’ – Lauda

Aug.26 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he has little sympathy amid the situation facing Fernando Alonso.
Recently, the likes of Nico Rosberg and Mark Webber have said they feel sorry for the Spaniard, who has struggled since 2015 with McLaren-Honda rather than raced at the front where he really belongs.
But when asked what advice he has for Alonso, F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda said: “Nothing at all.
“He’s where he is because he wanted to make a lot of money at McLaren.”
It is expected Alonso will commit to a team only for 2018, so as to leave his options open for 2019 and beyond.
Mercedes, for instance, will have a key vacancy in 2019, as Lewis Hamilton’s contract is expiring.
“2019 is still far away — I’m not worried,” Lauda told Speed Week.
“We will soon be able to say something about 2018. Personally, I’m very satisfied with Bottas. I think our lineup is the strongest, because together Vettel and Raikkonen are weaker and Verstappen and Ricciardo are less stable,” he added.
Lauda also denied that Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel have been targeted by Mercedes for the future.
“Verstappen is waiting for a top car and is disappointed now, but he must fulfil his contract,” he said.
“Vettel will stay with Ferrari,” Lauda added. “So it’s not an issue for us.”
