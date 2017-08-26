Hamilton eyes new three-year contract – report

Aug.26 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton could be set to extend his stay at Mercedes beyond 2018.

The triple world champion’s current deal runs out late next year, and he has been hinting that retirement or a move to Ferrari could be on the cards.

But now, Sport Bild reports that Hamilton, 32, has told Mercedes team management that he is open to talks about a new three-year contract.

And his rhetoric has also changed, declaring at Spa Francorchamps that he is determined to keep winning well beyond his 200th race.

“I’m here to win and I’m here to stay and my commitment to the team … it’s strange,” said the Briton.

“When you’re racing for so long – it’s my 200th race – you would think maybe your passion or your desire to win would fade. But it’s stronger than ever,” Hamilton added.

Related News

  • 09/04/2015 Hamilton admits contract saga ‘a pain’ Apr.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's increasingly farcical contract saga looks set to continue. The reigning world champion has been saying for weeks that talks with Mercedes about extending the […]
  • 08/03/2015 Hamilton in ‘final stages’ of contract talks Mar.8 (GMM) As he touched down in Australia to begin his title defence, Lewis Hamilton admitted he is close to agreeing a deal to stay at Mercedes beyond 2015. It is bad news for his […]
  • 03/05/2017 Hamilton thinks ‘nothing’ about Rosberg May 3 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he recovered quickly from the disappointment of losing last year's world championship. After a season long battle, the triple world champion's long-time […]
  • 23/02/2017 Bottas has ‘chance’ to beat Hamilton – Prost Feb.23 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has a "good chance" to take on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017. That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, while other observers wonder if […]
  • 08/06/2017 Lowe exit not cause of Mercedes slump – Wolff Jun.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied Mercedes' performance took a hit in 2017 due to the departure of Paddy Lowe. Before the season, technical boss Lowe switched from the triple […]
  • 02/10/2015 Button now eyeing F1 deal for ‘exciting’ 2017 Oct.2 (GMM) Jenson Button might not be ready to retire even after the 2016 season. In the past few weeks, the 35-year-old has made no secret of his deliberations about the future amid an […]
  • 23/11/2015 Hamilton ‘doesn’t have to win’ after 2015 title – Hakkinen Nov.23 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen suspects Lewis Hamilton might not be firing on every cylinder in the odd tail-end races of 2015. After the new triple world champion dominated for much of the […]
  • 06/01/2017 Bottas ready to win in F1 – trainer Jan.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in formula one, according to his trainer. Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually […]
  • 20/12/2016 Hamilton wants to keep same crew Dec.20 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he wants to keep his entire crew of mechanics and engineers for 2017. Throughout this year, a bone of contention between Mercedes and the triple world […]
  • 30/06/2017 Hamilton wants new deal beyond 2018 – Lauda Jun.30 (GMM) Niki Lauda has dismissed suggestions Lewis Hamilton might quit Mercedes and F1. Last weekend in Baku, triple world champion Hamilton was moved to clarify quotes that […]