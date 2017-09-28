McLaren-Renault to benefit both sides in 2018 – Prost
Sep.28 (GMM) Alain Prost thinks the new McLaren-Renault alliance for 2018 will help both parties.
It was finally confirmed a fortnight ago in Singapore that McLaren and Honda are splitting, with the British team tying up with Renault instead.
Prost, who is a Renault advisor, says he sympathises with Honda’s struggle.
“Quite honestly, even Renault – the pioneer of the V6 turbo – did not arrive with an exceptional power unit,” he told France’s Auto Hebdo.
“And even after four season it is not at the level of Mercedes,” added Prost, the quadruple world champion and former McLaren driver.
The F1 legend joins those who are surprised that the McLaren-Honda relationship did not work.
“They (McLaren) are in their fifth season without victory and certainly believed that in relaunching the Honda partnership they would quickly relive their best moments from the past,” said Prost.
“Especially with that third big name in the mix, Fernando Alonso, who is also in a hurry to win again.”
Now, there will be pressure on the brand new McLaren-Renault partnership, which Prost thinks will be good for both sides.
“The Renault engine is probably not the best, but it is getting there and will be missing very little next year against the Mercedes. And that little amount can be offset by some other aspects that contribute to performance,” he said.
“And McLaren, who know very well the ups and downs of this discipline as well, will also bring a lot to Renault,” added Prost.
