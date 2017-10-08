‘Professional’ Williams team would keep me – Massa

01/10/2017 Williams admits Kubica ‘option’ for 2018 Oct.1 (GMM) Williams has confirmed rumours Robert Kubica is in the running to join the team next year.
Earlier, Renault had a contract 'option' on the Pole for 2018, but after a series […]
05/10/2017 Wehrlein a contender for Williams seat – Wolff Oct.5 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a fourth candidate to become Lance Stroll's teammate at Williams next year.
Earlier, reports circulated that Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta […]
07/07/2017 Massa could stay in 2018 – Williams Jul.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa could stay in formula one beyond the end of this year.
That is the view of Williams deputy Claire Williams, after the veteran Brazilian declared this week that […]
04/08/2017 Williams considers di Resta for 2018 seat Aug.4 (GMM) Paul di Resta has suddenly entered the running to race for Williams in 2018.
Until Hungary, where he took over from the ill Felipe Massa, the 31-year-old Scot had not raced […]
04/10/2017 Kubica and di Resta in Williams ‘shootout’ test Oct.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica will test for the Williams team later this month, amid reports he is a contender to replace Felipe Massa next year.
Multiple media sources report that the Pole […]
06/10/2017 Massa questions Kubica-di Resta ‘shootout’ Oct.6 (GMM) Felipe Massa has questioned the wisdom of Williams' apparent decision to hold a 'shootout' test between Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta.
As it appears the duo are the […]
13/09/2017 Kubica eyeing F1 options beyond Renault Sep.13 (GMM) Robert Kubica is exploring his options at other teams for 2018.
The news comes amid widespread reports the French works team Renault is set to pair current Toro Rosso driver […]
29/09/2017 Stroll unsure of 2018 Williams teammate Sep.29 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is getting on with his job rather than worrying about who his teammate will be in 2018.
With Felipe Massa's future unclear, Williams has one of the […]
23/05/2017 Massa hails Lowe’s impact at Williams May 23 (GMM) Felipe Massa has hailed Paddy Lowe for a noticeable turnaround inside the Williams team.
Brazilian Massa has driven for the famous British team since leaving Ferrari, but he […]
22/05/2017 Massa could stay at Williams in 2018 May 22 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he would consider staying in F1 beyond the end of this season.
Actually, the Brazilian veteran 'retired' at the end of last year but was convinced by […]