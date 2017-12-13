Williams to announce second driver on Friday

24/11/2017 Massa knows identity of Williams successor Nov.24 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he already knows who his replacement will be at Williams next year.
The Brazilian veteran has been nudged back into retirement for 2018, amid strong […]
30/11/2017 Williams not discussing Kubica’s pace Nov.30 (GMM) Williams is keeping the F1 world in suspense over whether Robert Kubica will return to the grid next year.
With minor car modifications to accommodate his permanently […]
28/11/2017 Stroll ‘understands’ need to improve – Lowe Nov.28 (GMM) Paddy Lowe has admitted he hopes Lance Stroll learns from his difficulties in 2017.
19-year-old Stroll, backed by his billionaire father Lawrence, has struggled at times […]
03/02/2017 SMP not looking to deepen F1 involvement Feb.3 (GMM) Boris Rothenberg, who heads Russia's major SMP Bank and a racing division called SMP Racing, said he is not looking to expand the F1 programme.
SMP has been represented […]
16/11/2017 Villeneuve, Montoya, question Kubica comeback Nov.16 (GMM) Two former F1 drivers have cast doubt on Robert Kubica's ability to successfully return to formula one next year.
More authoritative sources are now joining French […]
01/12/2017 Sirotkin admits wanting Williams race seat Dec.1 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is hoping Williams picks him instead of Robert Kubica to drive for the British team in 2018.
Although Kubica is the hot candidate, and other […]
12/11/2017 Kubica set for post-Abu Dhabi Williams test Nov.12 (GMM) Robert Kubica looks set to get yet another chance to prove himself at the wheel of a formula one car.
The Pole is a leading candidate to return to the grid next year with […]
14/11/2017 Kubica ‘strong option’ for Williams test – Lowe Nov.14 (GMM) Paddy Lowe says Robert Kubica is "definitely a strong option" to get the green light for a test in Abu Dhabi.
For several days, it has been rumoured that the former Renault […]
11/11/2017 Williams not rushing to announce driver Nov.11 (GMM) Williams is not close to ending the wait over the identity of its second driver for 2018.
Lance Stroll's place is set in stone, but there are several contenders to replace […]
04/10/2017 Kubica and di Resta in Williams ‘shootout’ test Oct.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica will test for the Williams team later this month, amid reports he is a contender to replace Felipe Massa next year.
Multiple media sources report that the Pole […]