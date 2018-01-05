Alonso ‘very bad politically’ – Piquet

Jan.5 (GMM) Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet says Fernando Alonso is to blame for his lack of success over the past decade.
Alonso became F1’s youngest double world champion by 2006, but since then has failed to win another title with Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.
“Fernando Alonso has had the chance to win up to five world championships, but the reality is that there is always a mess wherever he is,” said triple world champion Piquet.
“He is a fantastic driver, but also one who generates a lot of problems and in the end everyone ends up leaving the team,” the Brazilian, whose son Nelson jr was Alonso’s teammate in 2008, told La Sexta broadcaster.
“He is very bad politically in his work on the team. When you arrive on a team, at first you must be patient and work together, and later you win,” Piquet added.
“But he always wants the best (straight away), and that is not the best way.”
Piquet, 65, was also asked to compare Alonso with new quadruple world champion Lewis Hamilton, and he answered: “I do not think Alonso is better. I think they are at the same level.”
08/09/2016 Vandoorne wants to beat Alonso in 2017 Sep.8 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne insists he is looking forward to going up against Fernando Alonso next year at McLaren.
It was announced at Monza that the 24-year-old Belgian rookie will […]
08/09/2016 Vandoorne wants to beat Alonso in 2017 Sep.8 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne insists he is looking forward to going up against Fernando Alonso next year at McLaren.
It was announced at Monza that the 24-year-old Belgian rookie will […]
07/10/2017 2018 Alonso deal mere days from announcement Oct.7 (GMM) McLaren could be now just days away from announcing a new deal for Fernando Alonso.
Team boss Eric Boullier said earlier at Suzuka that he expects the Spaniard to eventually […]
02/06/2016 Alonso at ‘end of his F1 career’ – Piquet Jun.2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is edging towards the end of his formula one career, according to former Renault teammate Nelson Piquet jr.
Now 30, the Brazilian's own F1 career ended in […]
18/01/2017 Alonso ‘not afraid’ of rookie Vandoorne Jan.18 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is "not worried" even though he has a rookie teammate for 2017.
It is now a full decade ago that the Spaniard, then as a reigning back-to-back […]
25/03/2015 Barrichello ‘fell asleep’ during 2015 opener Mar.25 (GMM) A trio of former F1 drivers are hoping the 2015 season opener was just a blip. In Australia, Sauber battled for survival in court with Giedo van der Garde while Manor never […]
07/07/2017 Alonso dismisses Vettel, Hamilton comments Jul.7 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not concerned if the top drivers at Ferrari and Mercedes do not want him as their 2018 teammate.
Rumours suggest the Spaniard wants to leave the […]
11/06/2017 Hamilton admits Alonso pairing ‘toxic’ Jun.11 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted his clash with Fernando Alonso at McLaren a decade ago was "personal".
With Spaniard Alonso now on the driver market for 2018, some have linked […]
14/11/2015 Another Piquet steps close to F1 Nov.14 (GMM) Yet another driver with a famous surname is moving up the racing ladder towards F1. In 2014, Max Verstappen used the European F3 team owned by Dutchman Frits van Amersfoort […]