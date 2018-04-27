Haas must work hard to keep Magnussen – Steiner

19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019.
Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
15/04/2018 Confident Magnussen hopes to stay at Haas Apr.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is hoping to stay at Haas in 2019.
At present, the Dane is arguably the quicker driver at the American team he shares with Romain Grosjean.
He puts […]
31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017.
With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018.
Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
20/01/2017 Haas ‘easier’ than McLaren, Renault – Magnussen Jan.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is already enjoying life at his new F1 home.
After an abortive career so far, falling out with both McLaren and Renault after single seasons with the […]
15/09/2017 Magnussen would jump at ‘top team’ chance Sep.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says Haas would not stand in his way if a top team came knocking for him.
After ill-fated adventures at McLaren and Renault, the Dane landed at the American […]
15/02/2018 Haas defends team boss after controversy Feb.15 (GMM) Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy.
American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone".
Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]