Winning becoming harder for Mercedes – Horner

08/04/2015 Mercedes takes new front wing to China – report Apr.8 (GMM) Mercedes has reacted to the "wake-up call" of Malaysia. Toto Wolff was stunned at Sepang when his formerly-dominant silver cars were beaten to the chequer by a resurgent […]
24/03/2017 Only Red Bull changed suspension system Mar.24 (GMM) Red Bull was the team most affected by a clampdown on controversial suspension systems ahead of the Australian grand prix.
That is the claim of the latest media reports, […]
27/03/2017 F1 hails ‘red versus silver’ title battle Mar.27 (GMM) The F1 world and beyond is now looking forward to an intense inter-team battle for the 2017 world championship.
For the first time in the 'power unit' era, Mercedes looks […]
13/03/2015 Williams also rejects wind tunnel ban Mar.13 (GMM) Williams has joined Mercedes in hitting out at a proposal to ban wind tunnels in formula one. The proposal, admittedly "extreme" and "controversial" in the words of boss […]
25/03/2017 Brawn ready to ‘fight’ as pecking order unfurls Mar.25 (GMM) Ross Brawn says he will be keeping an eagle-eye on the track in 2017, starting with this weekend's Australian grand prix.
In Melbourne, bold new regulations producing much […]
19/03/2015 Race pace gap to Mercedes not huge – Raikkonen Mar.19 (GMM) Mercedes could have a race on its hands in 2015. After Melbourne, Christian Horner claimed the advantage now wielded by the silver team is bigger than at any time during Red […]
01/03/2017 Wolff, Horner say Melbourne protest possible Mar.1 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull say the risk rival teams could lodge a protest in Melbourne still exists.
It comes despite the FIA issuing a new clarification about allegedly illegal […]
24/03/2018 Red Bull ‘three, four tenths behind’ – Marko Mar.24 (GMM) Heads are scratching as to the true pecking order in 2018.
Mercedes went into the Melbourne season opener as the favourite, with most thinking Red Bull and then Ferrari […]