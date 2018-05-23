McLaren denies link to Nicholas Latifi

21/05/2018 Latifi’s father linked with McLaren deal May 21 (GMM) The father of Force India reserve driver Nicholas Latifi is linked with a major deal at McLaren. Last week, Canadian 22-year-old Latifi tested for Force India in […]
15/05/2016 No Friday outings for Vandoorne – Boullier May 15 (GMM) McLaren-Honda team boss Eric Boullier says there are no plans for Stoffel Vandoorne to be given Friday morning outings in 2016. Another works team, Renault, is giving Sergey […]
15/08/2016 No new reserve driver for Renault Aug.15 (GMM) Renault says it will not appoint an official replacement for reserve driver Esteban Ocon. Ocon has been called up to make his F1 race debut from the forthcoming Belgian […]
15/05/2016 No ‘negative pressure’ at Renault – Magnussen May 15 (GMM) Even though three young chargers are knocking on the door, Kevin Magnussen sounds secure in his race seat at Renault. So far in 2016, the Dane and his teammate Jolyon Palmer […]
27/08/2016 Vandoorne waiting for ‘quick’ Button decision Aug.27 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne is waiting for the situation between McLaren and Jenson Button to unfold before he presses ahead with his 2017 plans. The young Belgian is pushing to make […]
20/05/2016 Renault doesn’t need ‘big name’ driver – Vasseur May 20 (GMM) Renault is open-minded about the composition of the driver lineup for its new works team beyond 2016, according to boss Frederic Vasseur. Having inherited Jolyon Palmer's […]
12/09/2016 Kaltenborn expects European decision ‘soon’ Sep.12 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has tipped the European Commission to rule on the fairness of the governance and income distribution in formula one "soon". At Sauber and Force India's […]
28/05/2017 F1 career ‘already over’ – Button May 28 (GMM) Jenson Button has played down speculation he might be considering a full-time return to formula one. The 2009 world champion retired at the end of 2017, but he signed a […]
03/08/2017 Bottas wants new contract and 2017 title Aug.3 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says his target for 2017 is a new contract for next year and a shot at the world championship. In Hungary, the headline news was that title contender Lewis […]
02/09/2017 Sauber poised to make announcement Sep.2 (GMM) Sauber is poised to make a key announcement about the future. The F1 rumour mill at Monza says the Swiss team will confirm either that Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is […]