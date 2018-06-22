‘No concerns’ about Honda switch – Verstappen

15/03/2018 Berger backs new Honda boss Mar.15 (GMM) Gerhard Berger thinks Honda is on track to improve in formula one.
The McLaren collaboration in 2015-2017 was so bad that the British team dumped Honda, leaving the Japanese […]
19/09/2017 Toro Rosso a better fit for Honda – Yamamoto Sep.19 (GMM) Honda thinks Toro Rosso could be a better fit for the Japanese marque than McLaren.
After the split was announced in Singapore, Honda's senior F1 chief Masashi Yamamoto said […]
20/04/2018 Honda quiet about Red Bull negotiations Apr.20 (GMM) Honda is giving nothing away about the possibility of teaming up with Red Bull in 2019.
Red Bull is openly flirting with leaving the Renault camp after this year, and buoyed […]
11/09/2017 Sainz not confirming Renault switch Sep.11 (GMM) Carlos Sainz looks set to contest his final race for Toro Rosso this weekend in Singapore.
Multiple sources are reporting that, in Singapore, the Spaniard will sign a […]
01/10/2017 Marko to visit Honda HQ after Malaysia Oct.1 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko will head to Honda's Japanese headquarters after the Malaysian grand prix.
The Red Bull chief was part of the negotiations that sees axed McLaren partner […]
31/10/2017 Renault reliability ‘unacceptable’ – Hulkenberg Oct.31 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg says Renault's lack of reliability has become "unacceptable".
Indeed, it was nothing short of a horror weekend for the French marque in Mexico, with […]
09/04/2018 ‘New era’ for Honda is coming – Tost Apr.9 (GMM) A "new era" in F1 involving Honda and Red Bull could be dawning.
That is the prediction of Franz Tost, the boss at Toro Rosso.
In Bahrain, Pierre Gasly stunned F1 by driving […]
03/09/2016 Alonso ‘satisfied’ with Honda progress – Sainz Sep.3 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he can sense the optimism in his friend and countryman Fernando Alonso.
Sainz, who drives for Toro Rosso, says McLaren's Honda power unit has now overtaken […]