Red Bull looks set for Honda switch

07/04/2018 Sainz backs Toro Rosso-Honda to bounce back Apr.7 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has backed his former team Toro Rosso to bounce back. Just after the Spaniard left for Renault, Toro Rosso surprised the paddock by performing well with its new […]
09/11/2017 Sainz fends off 2019 Red Bull switch rumours Nov.9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has batted away rumours his stay at Renault could be fleeting. The Spaniard has moved from the Red Bull family to the works Renault team, as part of the complex […]
22/03/2018 Mateschitz prepared to ‘let Ricciardo go’ Mar.22 (GMM) Red Bull's chassis and drivers can do the rest if its Renault engine is within half a second of Mercedes this year. That is the view of team owner Dietrich Mateschitz, as he […]
11/05/2018 Renault wants to keep Sainz for 2019 May 11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted he would like to keep Carlos Sainz at Renault for 2019. The Spanish driver is merely 'on loan' from Red Bull this year, and Red Bull is […]
21/09/2017 Sainz can race for Red Bull in 2019 – report Sep.21 (GMM) Carlos Sainz could wind up at Red Bull's senior F1 team in 2019. It is already known that the Spaniard will move from the energy drink company's junior team, Toro Rosso, to […]
18/09/2017 Sainz unsure if Singapore was last Toro Rosso race Sep.18 (GMM) Carlos Sainz left Singapore on Monday wondering if it had been his last race for Toro Rosso. The Spaniard made his F1 debut for the junior Red Bull team in 2015, but will be […]
05/09/2016 Marko, Gasly deny Kvyat axe rumours Sep.5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at rumours Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly is set to take over Daniil Kvyat's Toro Rosso seat with immediate effect. At Monza on Sunday, French GP2 […]
22/09/2017 Sainz unsure of early Renault debut Sep.22 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he still doesn't know which car he will be racing in Malaysia next week. The Toro Rosso driver is being loaned to Renault for 2018, but there are reports […]
04/04/2018 New Ricciardo deal must be ‘beneficial’ – Marko Apr.4 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he wants Daniel Ricciardo to stay at Red Bull. Actually, Australian Ricciardo has gone onto the driver market for 2019, and is already linked with a move […]
23/03/2018 Gasly admits eyeing Ricciardo’s seat Mar.23 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has admitted he has a keen eye on Daniel Ricciardo's seat for 2019. With Ricciardo exploring his options beyond the end of his current contract, Red Bull […]