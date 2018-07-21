Vandoorne sure F1 career safe

08/08/2017 McLaren wants to keep Vandoorne, Alonso Aug.8 (GMM) McLaren has confirmed claims it intends to line up with an unchanged driver lineup for 2018. After setting blistering times in the post-Hungary test, teenager Lando Norris […]
04/06/2018 Ickx backs Vandoorne to become ‘number 1’ driver Jun.4 (GMM) Jacky Ickx has backed fellow Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne to eventually become a 'number 1' driver in formula one. 73-year-old Ickx, who won 8 grands prix during his career […]
06/02/2018 Lando Norris prepared to leave McLaren Feb.6 (GMM) Lando Norris says he is prepared to leave McLaren if the British team has no place for him within a year or so. This year, McLaren will line up with an unchanged driver […]
26/11/2017 Vandoorne ‘felt self-doubt’ during tough 2017 Nov.26 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted his first full season in F1 tested his self-confidence. A standout junior driver, the Belgian struck early trouble this year as he struggled […]
13/11/2017 Alonso ‘not my mentor’ – Vandoorne Nov.13 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he does not need Fernando Alonso's help in formula one. After a sluggish start, Belgian rookie Vandoorne is now regularly competitive alongside his […]
14/07/2017 Vandoorne ‘not worried’ about McLaren exit Jul.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not worried he might lose his McLaren seat at the end of the season. Although strong throughout his junior career, the Belgian rookie has […]
19/12/2016 ‘Probably’ no McLaren wins in 2017 – Vandoorne Dec.19 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted he is unlikely to be in a position to win races straight away in formula one. Although several years older than Max Verstappen, Belgian […]
07/08/2017 McLaren wants same drivers in 2018 – Norris Aug.7 (GMM) Lando Norris has calmed speculation he could be about to burst into formula one. The 17-year-old Briton, who is a McLaren junior driver, staked a claim on future F1 […]
20/01/2017 Vandoorne to ‘fight and work with’ Alonso Jan.20 (GMM) F1 rookie Stoffel Vandoorne agrees with his McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso that their head-to-head fight will not be too intense in 2017. Some have likened the new pairing […]
02/07/2018 Villeneuve questions Vandoorne’s drive Jul.2 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has questioned Stoffel Vandoorne's drive to succeed in formula one. Vandoorne arrived in F1 last year, but at the tail of the Honda era and now also with […]