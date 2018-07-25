Zetsche worried about Marchionne exit

22/07/2018 F1 shocked as Ferrari president departs Jul.22 (GMM) The F1 paddock at Hockenheim is shocked that Ferrari's president Sergio Marchionne has suddenly departed the team and formula one. Sources and Fiat Chrysler said the […]
25/05/2018 Raikkonen hints he wants 2019 deal May 25 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has hinted he wants a new deal at Ferrari for 2019. Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo are linked with the Finn's seat, but Sebastian Vettel has made clear […]
21/07/2018 Leclerc ready to jump at Ferrari seat Jul.21 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says he will not turn down the opportunity to drive for Ferrari in 2019. Some believe the Monaco-born rookie, 20, is not ready to replace Kimi Raikkonen at […]
01/07/2018 Ferrari seat ‘too early’ for Leclerc – Villeneuve Jul.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Ferrari is promoting Charles Leclerc too soon. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Maranello team has signed up the 20-year-old Sauber driver […]
29/06/2015 Vettel wants Raikkonen to keep Ferrari seat Jun.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has thrown has voice behind Kimi Raikkonen's bid to keep his seat at Ferrari. The pair united as friends at the fabled Italian team in 2015, but while […]
24/05/2018 Vettel wants Raikkonen to stay at Ferrari May 24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has made clear he wants Kimi Raikkonen to stay as his teammate at Ferrari in 2019. It is rumoured the Maranello team is considering replacing the Finn with […]
29/05/2016 Raikkonen should keep Ferrari seat – source May 29 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen looks set to keep his seat at Ferrari into 2017. That is the claim of arguably the most respected Italian journalist in the paddock, Pino Allievi. "At the […]
30/06/2018 Leclerc signs EUR 5 million Ferrari contract Jun.30 (GMM) Charles Leclerc has put pen to paper on a two-year Ferrari deal. That is the claim of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the authoritative Italian sports daily with sources close to […]
22/08/2017 Raikkonen tips strong future for Leclerc Aug.22 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has tipped a strong future for Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc. Monaco-born Leclerc, 19, is dominating the former GP2 series Formula 2 this year and he […]