Brazilian to be McLaren reserve in 2019 – report

03/09/2016 F1 set for silly season ‘decision month’ – Nasr Sep.3 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has tipped September to host the culmination of this year's driver 'silly season'. The Brazilian's countryman Felipe Massa has announced his decision to retire at […]
20/02/2018 McLaren set to announce Petrobras deal Feb.20 (GMM) McLaren is set to announce a sponsorship deal with Petrobras, the state-linked Brazilian oil multinational. According to Grande Premio publication, the deal will be […]
15/05/2018 Leclerc ‘definitely’ a future champion – Pujolar May 15 (GMM) Charles Leclerc is "definitely" world champion material. That is the view of Xevi Pujolar, an experienced engineer who works with the Monaco-born rookie at Sauber. "He is a […]
27/11/2017 Petrobras to sponsor McLaren in 2018 – rumour Nov.27 (GMM) McLaren looks set to secure a significant new sponsor for 2018. Earlier this year, we reported that with Petrobras leaving Williams, the Brazilian oil multinational could […]
26/08/2018 Pirelli tipped to stay beyond 2019 Aug.26 (GMM) Pirelli looks set to stay in formula one even beyond 2019. The FIA has put out a tender for the 2020-2023 period, with a switch to 18-inch wheels not happening until […]
05/07/2017 Sauber set to confirm Vasseur as boss Jul.5 (GMM) Sauber is set to announce Frederic Vasseur as its new team boss. Just prior to the recent grand prix in Baku, the Swiss team's new owners suddenly ousted boss Monisha […]
20/03/2017 Canamasas eyes F1 test role for 2017 Mar.20 (GMM) Formula 2 driver Sergio Canamasas is looking for a role in the F1 paddock for 2017. It appears likely the long-time GP2 driver, who is 28, will stay in the category this […]
11/09/2017 McLaren will not loan Norris to rival team Sep.11 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to another F1 team. Briton Norris, the 17-year-old star of European F3, is tipped for a bright future in F1 and already […]
23/05/2018 McLaren denies link to Nicholas Latifi May 23 (GMM) McLaren has denied any link between its new shareholder and the career of a young Formula 2 driver. Michael Latifi, the father of Force India reserve Nicholas Latifi, has […]
02/05/2018 Baku will boost Leclerc’s confidence – boss May 2 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has hailed the performance of Sauber rookie Charles Leclerc in Baku. After a difficult start to 2018, the much feted Ferrari junior and reigning Formula 2 […]