Wolff calls Verstappen ‘repeatedly’ – Marko

02/09/2017 Verstappen’s father in Mercedes talks at Monza Sep.2 (GMM) High-level meetings at Monza could affect the future of Max Verstappen in formula one. Bild newspaper reports that the Red Bull driver's father Jos met with Mercedes boss […]
24/03/2018 Red Bull ‘three, four tenths behind’ – Marko Mar.24 (GMM) Heads are scratching as to the true pecking order in 2018. Mercedes went into the Melbourne season opener as the favourite, with most thinking Red Bull and then Ferrari […]
11/07/2017 Bosses ‘sorry’ about Verstappen problems Jul.11 (GMM) Red Bull chiefs have apologised for Max Verstappen's run of disastrous car reliability in 2017. Amid rumours the Dutchman wants out of his 2018 contract, Verstappen has been […]
13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz. When you see that, "You know that […]
08/02/2019 Red Bull denies deliberate Mercedes launch clash Feb.8 (GMM) Red Bull has denied it timed its car launch to deliberately clash with reigning world champions Mercedes. There is no love lost between the top teams, with Dr Helmut Marko […]
22/02/2019 Red Bull denies Honda engine vibration rumours Feb.22 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has added his denial to speculation Red Bull is struggling with excessive vibration from the 2019 Honda power unit. Actually, team official Marko insists the […]
21/02/2019 Red Bull ‘ahead of Mercedes’ – Marko Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull appears ready to challenge for the world championship. After the opening three days of 2019 testing, the provisional pecking order is Ferrari in the lead, half a […]
30/04/2018 Drivers should pay for Red Bull crash – Lauda Apr.30 (GMM) Red Bull's drivers should have to pay for the damage to their cars after colliding in Baku. That is the view of Niki Lauda, whose fellow Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said after […]
10/10/2017 Red Bull wants Ricciardo until 2020 Oct.10 (GMM) Red Bull wants to keep Daniel Ricciardo beyond next year. That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, even though fellow Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko said at Suzuka […]