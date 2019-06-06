F1 comeback ‘not in my head’ – Alonso

Jun.6 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says thoughts of a F1 comeback are still “not in my head”.
Having retired from the sport last year to take on new challenges, it is interesting that the Spaniard has said no to the full Indycar season and is also preparing to stop racing in the world endurance championship.
But amid rumours of a return to Formula 1, Alonso played down the prospect when talking with fans on social media.
“It is not in my head at this time,” he said in Spanish when asked about a potential F1 return.
What he is still committed to, however, is completing the ‘triple crown’. He failed to qualify for the Indy 500 this year but indicated he will return in the future.
“In sport, to get something unique you sometimes need to try and fail many times,” said the 37-year-old.
“I had to do more than 300 grands prix to win 32, just like Real Madrid needed 100 years of history to win 13 championship titles and become the most successful.
“They are examples that in sport, the percentage of success is low, which is why it is unique when it is achieved,” Alonso explained.
So while he says he is not thinking about a F1 comeback yet, Alonso also revealed that he will be very busy for the rest of 2019 with “eight more very important races”.
1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve says F1 needs characters like Alonso.
“Apart from Verstappen, I do wonder who will replace drivers like Alonso, Hamilton and Raikkonen,” he told Diario Sport.
“Today there are many drivers who get out of the car and nobody even knows who they are,” Villeneuve added.
02/05/2019 Alonso to decide on F1 return ‘in July’ May 2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he will decide "in July" whether to push for a return to Formula 1 in 2020. The Spaniard has announced that after this year, he will not return to Le […]
01/06/2017 Kanaan hits back at Hamilton’s Indy jibe Jun.1 (GMM) An Indycar driver has hit back at Lewis Hamilton following recent comments made by the triple world champion. As Fernando Alonso was tackling the Indy 500, Hamilton scoffed […]
08/05/2019 Alonso keeping future plans ‘top secret’ May 8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is keeping "top secret" plans about his future close to his chest. The Spaniard admitted recently that deciding to quit Le Mans and the world endurance […]
23/03/2018 Alonso cannot win in 2018 – Rosberg Mar.23 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is looking elsewhere in the world of motor racing because he has no chance of winning in F1. That is the view of Nico Rosberg, the retired 2016 world […]
20/08/2018 ‘Chaos’ stopped more Alonso success – Piquet Aug.20 (GMM) The "chaos" brought by Fernando Alonso means the Spaniard was not able to reach his full potential in F1. That is the claim of Nelson Piquet, a triple world champion who […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]
11/11/2018 Alonso to tackle Indy 500 again in 2019 Nov.11 (GMM) Fernando Alonso will try to win the Indy 500 once again in 2019. Last year, the Spaniard came close until his McLaren entry, in collaboration with Michael Andretti's Indycar […]
21/10/2018 Alonso not ruling out 2020 return Oct.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is not ruling out a return to formula one in 2020. Many think the Spaniard is tired of F1 and "retiring" from the category. But now it emerges that, […]
17/10/2017 McLaren Indycar team ‘years’ away – Brown Oct.17 (GMM) "Years" will pass before McLaren fields a team in the full Indycar season. That is the view of the British team's executive Zak Brown. This year, McLaren paired with […]