13/03/2019 Giovinazzi must be careful early in 2019 – Trulli Mar.13 (GMM) Another driver has urged Antonio Giovinazzi to take it steady in 2019. Days ago, Giancarlo Fisichella said his fellow Italian should "keep a margin in his pocket" when out […]
14/02/2019 Raikkonen does not feel too old for F1 Feb.14 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he does not feel too old to still be in formula one. Although dropped by Ferrari for 2019, the Finn surprised the F1 world last year by announcing that […]
11/03/2019 Giovinazzi should make cautious start – Fisichella Mar.11 (GMM) Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella has urged Antonio Giovinazzi to make a steady full-time debut in 2019. Giovinazzi is the first full-time Italian on the grid for eight […]
21/02/2019 Giovinazzi to learn from ‘teacher’ Raikkonen Feb.21 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says he wants to learn from his experienced teammate in 2019. The Italian, with only two grands prix under his belt, is making his full F1 debut this year […]
11/01/2019 Arrivabene linked with Sauber role Jan.11 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen thinks Sauber can do "great things" from 2019. The Swiss team took a big step forward last year with its up-to-date Ferrari engine, leadership by Frederic […]
07/03/2019 Alfa Romeo has ‘good car’ for 2019 – Giovinazzi Mar.7 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says Alfa Romeo has produced a "good" car for 2019. Many are even predicting that the former Sauber team, with its ever closer ties to Ferrari, might be […]
29/04/2019 No extra speed from flexible wing – Raikkonen Apr.29 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has played down claims Alfa Romeo deliberately tried to race a 'flexible' front wing in Baku. The Finn was kicked out of qualifying when it was found that the […]
08/03/2019 Raikkonen hoping for Lotus-like season in 2019 Mar.8 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen is quietly hoping for a race win in 2019. The Finn has left Ferrari after a long career with the Maranello marque, and now drives for the Ferrari-linked Sauber […]
20/12/2018 Sauber still building staff numbers – Vasseur Dec.20 (GMM) Sauber is still building up its staff numbers, boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed. The Swiss team almost collapsed two years ago, but a buyout as well as a new alliance with […]
24/09/2018 Sauber set to name Raikkonen teammate Sep.24 (GMM) Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur has denied that taking on Kimi Raikkonen for 2019 is part of the Swiss team's deal with Ferrari. Sauber is now a steadily improving midfield […]