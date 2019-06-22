Rumours swirl about Chase Carey’s future

Jun.22 (GMM) Rumours about the future of F1 CEO Chase Carey are heating up at Paul Ricard.

American Carey, a former News Corp, Sky and Fox executive, is busily negotiating the controversial 2021 rules but with rumours hanging over his head.

The 65-year-old’s contract with Liberty Media reportedly runs out at the end of next year, just four years after taking over from Bernie Ecclestone.

Toto Wolff has been linked with the job, and last week Dr Helmut Marko named MotoGP supremo Carmelo Ezpeleta as another good candidate.

“Clearly we all hear the rumours,” said Claire Williams at Paul Ricard, “But it’s not something that’s been discussed in an open forum.”

Zak Brown, the boss at McLaren, said the issue of Carey’s future is an important one for F1, particularly with the new rules era for the sport post 2020.

“Obviously it’s a very important role, whoever does it,” he said. “Leadership of any sport is particularly important.

“So we’ve got to get nailed down now what the future looks like, because whenever that transition happens, it will be coming into new rules,” Brown added.



