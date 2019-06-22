Stroll in ‘transition phase’ after team switch

Jun.22 (GMM) Lance Stroll has played down his struggle to match his teammate in qualifying this year.
In fact, Stroll – whose billionaire father owns Racing Point – has failed even to get out of Q1 since joining the former Force India team.
“There is only one or two tenths between Sergio (Perez) and me,” the 20-year-old insisted to La Presse newspaper at Paul Ricard.
“Sergio was regularly in Q3 last year, but that is not the case this season. We are trying to get the full potential from the car, and although I have not been able to lately, I am sure we will get there soon,” he said.
Stroll said his struggle is simply him adjusting to his new team, after spending the first two seasons of his career with Williams.
“I’m currently going through a transition phase, but I think with time and experience that gap will disappear,” he said.
And he said he could have performed better in Montreal two weeks ago if not for technical problems.
“In Canada, under the circumstances, I was happy with my qualifying performance, even though my starting position was not very good,” said Stroll.
“I conceded two tenths of a second to my teammate, although I did not take part in the third practice session and had to try to qualify with an old Mercedes engine.
“But that’s not an excuse. I want to improve myself, just as the team does. It’s my priority. I want to become a better driver in qualifying.
“At the same time, it’s a team challenge, because I need a good enough car for me to get a good place on the grid.”
22/06/2018 New Mercedes engine facing further delay Jun.22 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton may be facing the next several grands prix without Mercedes' new specification engine. That is despite the fact that, following the delay in Montreal, other […]
15/02/2019 Perez ‘will not change’ with Stroll as teammate Feb.15 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he has no problem teaming up with Lance Stroll at Racing Point in 2019. The Perez-Stroll dynamic is a fascinating one, with Perez being the highly […]
20/10/2018 Stroll to race out 2018 with Williams Oct.20 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is staying at Williams for the final few races of 2019. Earlier, it seemed clear that the Canadian would leave the struggling British team to join his […]
07/11/2018 Stroll can be ‘great’ for Force India – boss Nov.7 (GMM) Otmar Szafnauer thinks Lance Stroll will be a "great driver" for Force India. The news has not been announced yet, but it is an open secret that the son of new team owner […]
23/06/2017 Driver atmosphere ‘fine’ at Force India Jun.23 (GMM) Force India's drivers insist the atmosphere is "fine" following events in Montreal two weeks ago. In Canada, despite reportedly being asked to move over for his teammate […]
25/05/2017 Stroll expects difficult first Monaco GP May 25 (GMM) Lance Stroll has entered Monaco expecting a tough weekend. Already, the teenage rookie has struggled in 2017 and now insiders are predicting more trouble for Stroll on the […]
14/06/2016 Press says Ferrari victory now ‘within reach’ Jun.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's wish for an easier time from the Italian press after Canada was only partly delivered. As the Maranello team bounced back with a redesigned turbo and […]
24/10/2015 Hulkenberg reveals he lost weight in 2015 Oct.24 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he has slimmed down during the course of the 2015 season. Although highly rated and the reigning Le Mans champion, German Hulkenberg has […]
19/10/2018 Stroll investment will boost Force India – Perez Oct.19 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks a cash injection will push Force India forwards in 2019. Although it was an open secret in the F1 paddock, the Mexican was in Austin finally announced as […]
05/06/2019 Stroll hopes Williams emerges from crisis Jun.5 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he hopes Williams can emerge from its current crisis. The Canadian driver, and his billionaire father and backer Lawrence, left the team at the end of last […]