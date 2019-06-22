Stroll in ‘transition phase’ after team switch

Jun.22 (GMM) Lance Stroll has played down his struggle to match his teammate in qualifying this year.

In fact, Stroll – whose billionaire father owns Racing Point – has failed even to get out of Q1 since joining the former Force India team.

“There is only one or two tenths between Sergio (Perez) and me,” the 20-year-old insisted to La Presse newspaper at Paul Ricard.

“Sergio was regularly in Q3 last year, but that is not the case this season. We are trying to get the full potential from the car, and although I have not been able to lately, I am sure we will get there soon,” he said.

Stroll said his struggle is simply him adjusting to his new team, after spending the first two seasons of his career with Williams.

“I’m currently going through a transition phase, but I think with time and experience that gap will disappear,” he said.

And he said he could have performed better in Montreal two weeks ago if not for technical problems.

“In Canada, under the circumstances, I was happy with my qualifying performance, even though my starting position was not very good,” said Stroll.

“I conceded two tenths of a second to my teammate, although I did not take part in the third practice session and had to try to qualify with an old Mercedes engine.

“But that’s not an excuse. I want to improve myself, just as the team does. It’s my priority. I want to become a better driver in qualifying.

“At the same time, it’s a team challenge, because I need a good enough car for me to get a good place on the grid.”



