Wolff says he is happy as Mercedes boss

Jun.29 (GMM) Toto Wolff has once again played down rumours linking him with the top job in F1.

Lewis Hamilton has kept the story in the headlines in recent days, first saying he thinks an outsider should take over from Chase Carey but then championing Wolff’s candidacy.

“I feel very good in my role,” Wolff was quoted by Speed Week on Friday.

“The competition on the track, the stopwatch, the teamwork — all of this continues to fascinate me,” said the Mercedes team boss.

But it is rumoured that amid Mercedes’ most dominant season yet in the ‘power unit’ era, the German carmaker might eventually pull the plug on F1.

“For Mercedes, Formula 1 is the biggest showcase,” Wolff insists. “The advertising and PR value is enormous. 3 billion US dollars just last year.

“We reach exactly the target group we want, which is buyers of performance oriented cars, and our image value is lifted by success on the race track.”



