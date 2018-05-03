Renault must plan to lose Sainz – Abiteboul

09/11/2017 Sainz fends off 2019 Red Bull switch rumours Nov.9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has batted away rumours his stay at Renault could be fleeting.
The Spaniard has moved from the Red Bull family to the works Renault team, as part of the complex […]
29/04/2018 Renault to push for Sainz to stay in 2019 Apr.29 (GMM) Renault is shaping up to push for Carlos Sainz to stay at the team in 2019.
Currently, the fate of the Spanish driver is unclear.
Red Bull 'loaned' him to Renault for 2018, […]
04/04/2018 New Ricciardo deal must be ‘beneficial’ – Marko Apr.4 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he wants Daniel Ricciardo to stay at Red Bull.
Actually, Australian Ricciardo has gone onto the driver market for 2019, and is already linked with a move […]
07/04/2018 Sainz backs Toro Rosso-Honda to bounce back Apr.7 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has backed his former team Toro Rosso to bounce back.
Just after the Spaniard left for Renault, Toro Rosso surprised the paddock by performing well with its new […]
21/09/2017 Sainz can race for Red Bull in 2019 – report Sep.21 (GMM) Carlos Sainz could wind up at Red Bull's senior F1 team in 2019.
It is already known that the Spaniard will move from the energy drink company's junior team, Toro Rosso, to […]
09/03/2018 Sainz backs Renault’s ‘four engine’ plan Mar.9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has backed Renault's deliberations over taking a strategic approach to the long-life engine rules of 2018.
Over the winter, the rules have changed so that each […]
17/06/2016 Sainz admits Red Bull door ‘a bit closed’ Jun.17 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is not ruling out staying with Toro Rosso in 2017.
The impressive Spaniard has always targeted a move up to the senior team Red Bull, but last month he watched […]
12/06/2015 Raikkonen has three races to impress Ferrari Jun.12 (GMM) July 31 is a key date in the diaries of Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen. According to Italy's Corriere dello Sport, it is on that day that Ferrari's 'option' to simply extend the […]
01/08/2016 Kvyat not giving up on F1 career Aug.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is not ready to give up on his formula one career quite yet.
After a woeful qualifying, the young Russian appeared closed to tears amid reports he will […]
27/05/2015 Abiteboul smiling after Monaco boost May 27 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul left Monaco with a smile on his face. It has been a tough period for Renault's F1 chief, as he realised the scale of the performance and reliability problems […]