DRS could remain on F1 cars in 2021

31/10/2018 ‘Furious’ Ericsson moves to Indycar Oct.31 (GMM) Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson is switching to Indycar for 2019. The Swede, who debuted in 2014 for Caterham, has lost his race seat with Sauber despite being linked with the […]
06/12/2018 Departing Ericsson says F1 ‘artificial’ Dec.6 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson has departed F1 by saying the category is "a bit artificial". The Swede drove in F1 for Caterham and Sauber, but he has lost his race seat for 2019 and is […]
11/03/2019 Ericsson put on 7kg since leaving F1 Mar.11 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson is disappointed F1's driver weight rule change arrived a year late for him. The Swede, whose 2018 teammate Charles Leclerc progressed from Sauber to Ferrari […]
06/10/2017 Ericsson says weight held him back in 2017 Oct.6 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson says extra weight has held him back in 2017. The Swede said the fact he weighs 10 kilograms more than teammate Pascal Wehrlein explains the pace difference […]
11/04/2018 ‘Difficult’ diet gave Ericsson 2018 boost Apr.11 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson says losing weight over the winter helped him end his F1 points drought. Bahrain was the Swede's 78th grand prix, but it also almost marked the 50th race in […]
05/11/2018 F1, Pirelli must work to improve tyres – Brawn Nov.5 (GMM) Ross Brawn says official tyre supplier Pirelli has work to do to spice up the F1 show. Liberty Media's F1 sporting boss says the recent Mexican grand prix was another example […]
06/10/2018 Ericsson eyes Indycar move Oct.6 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson has admitted his next move could be out of formula one and into Indycar. The Swede has been signed up to stay at Sauber next year as reserve driver, but he is […]
25/09/2017 Vasseur admits Ericsson could leave Sauber Sep.25 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says Mercedes junior Pascal Wehrlein is still in the running to stay at Sauber next year. Earlier, German Wehrlein seemed resigned to losing his seat with […]
01/09/2018 F1 should scrap ‘dangerous’ DRS – Sainz Sep.1 (GMM) Carlos Sainz thinks F1 should consider scrapping the overtaking innovation DRS. Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson escaped unhurt from a massive crash during practice at Monza on […]
10/09/2015 Mental coaching helped Ericsson beat Nasr Sep.10 (GMM) Marcus Ericsson says he has worked hard to become Sauber's most competitive driver. Early in 2015, it was the Brazilian rookie Felipe Nasr with the firm upper hand at the […]