Villeneuve-Kubica tension dates back to 2006 – friend

08/01/2018 Villeneuve ‘only sees the negative’ – Stroll Jan.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll has hit back at Jacques Villeneuve, saying the former Williams driver is "always negative". 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who drove for the British team when […]
16/09/2017 Rosberg to help Kubica’s F1 comeback Sep.16 (GMM) Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg has joined Robert Kubica's management team. The German announced on Twitter that he is "excited to be working with Robert" on […]
03/01/2018 Williams set to announce Sirotkin deal Jan.3 (GMM) Williams looks set to announce a two-year contract with Sergey Sirotkin. Earlier, the British team dithered over its choice of replacement for Felipe Massa, also seriously […]
06/04/2018 Stroll hits back after Villeneuve comments Apr.6 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he remains unfazed by Jacques Villeneuve's constant criticisms. After fellow French Canadian Stroll made his 2017 debut, 1997 world champion Villeneuve said […]
08/06/2017 Zanardi thinks Kubica return possible Jun.8 (GMM) Alex Zanardi thinks it is possible Robert Kubica could return to formula one. Not long ago, former Renault and BMW driver Kubica said he thought returning to F1 would be […]
08/03/2018 Kubica thinks modern F1 cars too heavy Mar.8 (GMM) Robert Kubica thinks modern F1 cars need to trim some fat. The Pole is uniquely positioned to comment on today's cars, having sat out the period between 2011 and 2017 with […]
19/07/2017 Williams bans Villeneuve from motor home Jul.19 (GMM) According to the rumour grapevine, Williams has banned its 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve from the team's motor home at grands prix. French Canadian Villeneuve is now a […]
23/03/2017 Stroll debut ‘could be dangerous’ – Villeneuve Mar.23 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has changed his tune about the F1 debut this weekend of his 18-year-old Canadian countryman Lance Stroll. Earlier, the 1997 world champion defended […]
03/05/2016 Stroll eyes F3 title before F1 May 3 (GMM) Lance Stroll is the latest teenager looking to break into formula one. The son of billionaire fashion mogul Lawrence, the 17-year-old Canadian is a development driver with […]
05/07/2017 Stroll’s private testing ‘not fair’ – Villeneuve Jul.5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at the private testing programme being enjoyed this year by controversial F1 rookie Lance Stroll. After vicious early-season criticism of the […]